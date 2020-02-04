advertisement

Are you about to become a millionaire?

EuroMillions draw results for Friday February 7 have now been revealed.

If you are thinking of buying a brand new yacht or going on vacation once in your life, find out below if you won the prize tonight.

Tonight’s winning Thunderball numbers will be drawn at 8:15 p.m.

The winning figures for tonight’s EuroMillions will be announced at 8:40 p.m.

The biggest Lotto winner was created in April 2016, when an anonymous player collected 35 million pounds sterling.

In January 2016, two ticket holders left with £ 33 million each.

Prior to that, a main Lotto game jackpot of £ 42,008,610 was drawn in January 1996 and split among three anonymous winners, each receiving £ 14,002,870.

The British national lottery was drawn for the first time on November 19, 1994.

Half of all the money spent by the players is donated to the prize fund, including 28% to good causes, 12% to the government as duty and 5% to retailers.

The last five percent have operated the lottery throughout its history.

.

