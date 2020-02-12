advertisement

With the sponsorship of the car manufacturer Volkswagen and the state-run Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 demonstrates UEFA’s willingness to work with companies whose environmental performance is often not exemplary.

While UEFA claims the tournament will be the greenest ever, Volkswagen has been sponsoring its international competitions since 2017, despite the scandal that broke out in 2015 when it admitted to cheating on its diesel vehicles’ emission tests.

UEFA has already come under fire because it has held the tournament in 12 different countries in Europe.

advertisement

In addition, the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has been the main sponsor of another major UEFA tournament, the Champions League, since 2012.

Critics say the former Soviet oil and gas giants not only produce hydrocarbons and pollute the environment in an unsustainable manner, but also fund political regimes with questionable records of democracy and human rights.

Azerbaijani sponsor SOCAR is the state oil company of the Caspian country, which has been governed by the Aliyev family with little respect for human rights since independence from the USSR.

According to Kremlin critics, the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is one of Moscow’s most important foreign policy instruments with which President Vladimir Putin is promoting the country’s political and economic interests.

UEFA said it was “aware of the dilemma that comes from its proximity to SOCAR and Gazprom in terms of their environmental impact.

“We believe that it is still worthwhile to use sustainable event management criteria when organizing a major event,” UEFA said in a written comment to AFP.

The Gazprom and SOCAR logos will be hard to miss at the tournament, especially since they have close ties to two of the stadiums where the games take place.

The stadium in the northwestern Russian city of Saint Petersburg is called Gazprom Arena, but will be renamed during the tournament.

According to OCCRP, an NGO that works with investigative reporters in Eastern Europe, SOCAR has donated at least $ 850 million to the stadium in Baku.

“Political” goal

Given that FIFA has lost many sponsors due to corruption scandals that tarnished its reputation under the leadership of Sepp Blatter, UEFA could risk a similar aversion to potential sponsors.

A number of major FIFA sponsors have reviewed their collaboration, or even broken it off due to corruption scandals that have tarnished their reputation under the leadership of Sepp Blatter, so that UEFA could risk a similar aversion among potential sponsors.

Sebastian Chiappero, director of the Geneva-based sponsoring consultancy Sponsorize, believes, however, that there is no danger to the European football organization.

“UEFA has people queuing up to get back on board,” he said.

The total value of such contracts is kept secret, but they are reported in the sports media as tens of millions of euros. Euro 2016 brought UEFA commercial rights revenue of € 483 million ($ 527 million).

In return for UEFA sponsorship, Gazprom and SOCAR have sharply sharpened their profile.

Sponsoring international events “helps both to strengthen the brand awareness of SOCAR as an international company and Azerbaijan as a country of origin and new tourist destination,” said company spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov.

Both Russia and Azerbaijan are regularly criticized for violating human rights, and such sponsorship also has a “political goal,” said Kirill Kulakov, director of sports studies at the RMA Business School in Moscow.

“For Gazprom, the primary goal of sponsoring UEFA is to improve its image … and expand Russia’s influence on the world.”

“No public impact”

When the Europa League final was held in Baku last year, Amnesty International said Azerbaijan should not be able to “sport wash” its terrible human rights record because of football fanfare. ”

Azerbaijan has been governed with an iron fist since the Soviet era, first by Heydar Aliyev and since 2003 by his son Ilham.

UEFA insists that it has signed a contract with SOCAR, not with Azerbaijan. In reality, however, there is little difference between them, as SOCAR is the state oil company in a country where oil accounts for 90 percent of exports and revenue accounts for half of the state budget.

The heads of international sports organizations have a “unique opportunity” to make things “more transparent and ethical,” said Chiappero, but so far “he has seen no movement in that direction.”

Ultimately, the debate is unlikely to affect football fans’ views on Euro 2020, he said.

“We have seen in studies that (scandals) had no impact on consumers. Whether SOCAR is dirty or clean, it has no impact on football’s consumers these days.”

advertisement