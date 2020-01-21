advertisement

It was the HBO drama of unprecedented success that made his young stars a celebrity few could have predicted. When Euphoria reached HBO, the drama led by Zendaya was an instant hit for the audience. Finally, it seemed as if the audience was being offered a show that was not in the area of ​​science fiction or fantasy, but in the reality of youth. Twitter was set ablaze with audience reactions to each episode, and many took a week to decompress and recover. And when the news came that Leonardo DiCaprio was obsessed with the show, it confirmed the fact that 2019 was the year Euphoria triumphed.

Euphoria tells the story of 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict who finds it difficult to make sense of her future after a stay in rehab. When she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), the couple looks for belonging, but Bennett does not plan to stay clean, a problem that is compounded by their interactions with classmates. While youthful dramas of the past often dealt with stereotypes or clichéd stories of fear (think Vampire Diaries or Dawson’s Creek), euphoria was an injection of realism. Not since the beloved skins from 2007 has the dark fear of puberty been reflected with astonishing accuracy.

With the first season and a second, which airs later this year, HBO tries to cast its main characters for the show. And if you want to appear in season two of the hit drama, you may have the option to audition. A24 Entertainment casting scouts have announced they will hold open auditions for Euphoria.

It’s a move similar to that of Skins developers, along with Bryan Elsley, co-developer and author, who said in an interview with The Guardian that they “went to youth drama clubs and found teens like Daniel Kaluuya and there open auditions have found Kaya Scodelario, Hannah Murray and Dev Patel. ”

Unfortunately, the process has some caveats, including the fact that you need to be over 18 to audition and be based in the United States. Should you still be available, here are the specific characters the casting agents are looking for, as provided by the company:

Darian to play 18+ 17. Any ethnicity. An outsider. Sensitive. Vulnerable. Maliciously. Definitely not the cool kid at school, but one of the more interesting kids.

Ray to play 18+ 17. Any ethnicity. Attractive with an edge. Working class. Pure heart. Scrappy but a fighter. Not verbose or educated, but has all the words he needs.

Ami, 18-20 years. Drug addict. Stripper. Hates her boyfriend I can’t read a room. Has a big mouth. Can make a bad situation worse.

Serena, over 50 years. Caucasian. Tanned, cheeky and tough. A real character. The kind of woman who has celebrated her whole life and attended every Whitesnake concert.

