MELBOURNE, Australia – It was overshadowed by Melbourne Park’s main show courts a few days before the season’s first Grand Slam tournament was in full swing and Eugenie Bouchard’s stay at the Australian Open ended on the final lap.

The Wimbledon 2014 runner-up, who had once finished fifth in the rankings, slipped to 211th place for a long time. She had to get used to playing away from crowded stadium pitches. But a constant echo in the arena on Friday offered something new.

The 25-year-old Canadian survived almost three hours against Chinese You Xiaodi in the first qualifying round and prevailed against Maddison Inglis in 65 minutes. With a place in the main draw, however, Bouchard lost 6: 4, 6: 3 to Martina Trevisan, a 26-year-old Italian who will now make her debut in a Grand Slam tournament.

“Super tough,” said Bouchard of the loss. “It’s the last qualifying round. I felt close.”

Bouchard lost seven games in a row 4-4 in the first set before catching up and coming back to 5-3 in the second set, which was very encouraged by a small but supportive crowd. However, Trevisan remained calm and closed with an ace.

Bouchard said the changing wind and spin of the left-handed Trevisan was difficult. But a distraction, she said, was just strange.

Every hit, every sound the players made was heard half a stroke later.

After the third game, Bouchard went to chairman Carlos Bernardes to talk about the noise.

“I said,” I don’t know if it’s a speaker or a TV or what, but I can hear our match half a second later. I hear us grunt at that point, “she said.” It was strange. “

The echo – from a huge TV somewhere behind the arena – continued to the match point.

“That has never happened to me,” said Bouchard.

However, there is a lot she is experiencing when she tries to work her way back. She is ready to deal with it.

“Well, life is not a straight line up,” she said. “I only take the good with the bad. Sometimes you just have to bow your head and grind, so I’ll try. “

In 2014, Bouchard reached a career high after reaching the Australian Open and French Open semi-finals and losing to the Wimbledon final against Petra Kvitova.

She made it to the quarter-finals in Australia in 2015 and was in the fourth round of the US Open in September, but had to withdraw due to a concussion that she contracted after slipping and falling on the wet locker room floor.

She made a settlement with the United States Tennis Association in 2018, but her ranking has continued to decline.

Her health and fitness, she said, are improving.

“In general, I feel good. Today … I felt slow and didn’t feel so good on the pitch, “said Bouchard.” One of those days when I felt that things weren’t working. I didn’t feel as usual on the pitch. But overall I feel good. “

The smoke that blew across Melbourne earlier in the week caused one of the worst air quality in the world, measured on Tuesday, causing complaints and health concerns among players.

Bouchard had a medical break that day during her victory, but she didn’t think it caused any problems after the game.

“Not at all. In this match and after this match, I felt bad,” she said, “but the next day I recovered and felt good.”

In the short term, her goal is to keep trying to win consecutively after drought last year, having suffered 13 straight losses, including knockouts at the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She had two qualifying wins in Melbourne and last week in Auckland, New Zealand, when she defeated Caroline Garcia and Kirsten Flipkens before losing to Amanda Anisimova.

It is a step in the right direction. Now she is focusing on an upcoming tournament in the lower class of the Challenger.

Other qualifiers who support Trevisan in the main women’s draw are the Americans Ann Li and Shelby Rogers, Liudmila Samsonova from Russia and Monica Niculescu from Romania.

Ernests Gulbis was one of the men who made it out of qualifying, which will continue at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

