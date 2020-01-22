advertisement

The eufy brand of Anker makes some of the best robotic vacuum cleaners and cordless vacuum cleaners out there, and on Wednesday you will find three of the best models of the company for sale at the lowest prices ever. The $ 260 eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 robot vacuum cleaner offers the best deal in percentage terms, and you can get one for just $ 149.99 thanks to a discount and an additional coupon worth $ 10. Or, if you want a major upgrade in terms of power and features, the $ 320 eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX robot vacuum cleaner is only $ 199.99. Finally, the eufy HomeVac S11 Go cordless vacuum cleaner from $ 270 is on sale for $ 199.99 for when a robot vacuum cleaner just doesn’t cut it.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 robot vacuum cleaner

Twice the Coverage, Twice the Care: extensive support for 24 months of product support means that you can enjoy carefree cleaning for longer. Receive friendly, helpful guidance when you need it and make maintenance easy and stress-free.

Cleans where others can’t: the slender 2.85-inch body with an upgraded 1500 Pa cleans only glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see. Automatically increases suction within 1.5 seconds when extra suction is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: vacuums up to 100 minutes ** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a working microwave.

Premium features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles and fall detection technology to prevent falls. Charges automatically so that it is always ready for cleaning.

What you get: RoboVac 12, remote control (including 2 AAA batteries), charging station, AC adapter, cleaning tools, extra set of powerful filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 24-month product support.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX Robot vacuum cleaner

Brand new RoboVac: redesigned to have our strongest suction power ever (2000 Pa Max) while maintaining a quiet operation and a super slim design (2.85 ”).

Wi-Fi convenience: with the EufyHome app, Alexa and the speech assistant services from Google Assistant you can fulfill your vacuuming needs with great ease.

BoostIQ technology: automatically increases the suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra suction is needed, so that you get the best clean.

Set border strips: RoboVac uses specialized dual-hall sensors to detect the border strips you have set, so that only the required areas are cleaned.

What you get: RoboVac 30C MAX, 13. 2 ft. Border strips, remote control (including 2 AAA batteries), charging station, AC adapter, cleaning tools, extra set of powerful filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our carefree 12 months.

Power source type: Wired

eufy HomeVac S11 Go Cordless handle vacuum cleaner

Effortless operation: thanks to the wireless, lightweight design, you can easily maneuver around corners and around furniture.

Cleans deeper: use all 120AW suction in max mode for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when handling the deepest dust and debris.

Versatile modes: Easily clean up crumbs and dust for up to 25 minutes in medium mode, the perfect setting for everyday clutter. Turn on the low mode when your entire house needs attention and take advantage of an ultra-long run time of 40 minutes.

Tools for every task: whether it is an impossibly small space or a delicate surface, there is an accessory suitable for every cleaning scenario.

What’s in the box: HomeVac S11 Go, wall mounting accessories, floor brush, AC charger, metal hose, long slit tool, 2-in-1 slit tool, motorized brush, extension hose. Extra battery. 2 year warranty on the vacuum. 12 month warranty on battery.

