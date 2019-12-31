advertisement

31 December 2019 Johnna Crider

EU regulations make Tesla’s Smart Summon almost useless for the time being. Stéphane Rodrigues shares a tweet with us in which he is testing Smart Summon in Europe. He says in the tweet that it is almost useless, but it is encouraging. Rodrigues tells me that due to EU legislation, the smartphone must be less than 6 meters from the car and the total distance covered may not be more than 20 meters.

This means that you have to be very close to the car to call it up. So in the case of an American Tesla owner who was locked out of the parking garage where his Tesla was, he would not have been able to call his car into the garage when he was in Europe.

“I’m very excited about Smart Summon, but it’s really useless for now,” says Stephane. “Autopilot is also limited in Europe. I think the laws will change soon. Especially when major German car manufacturers develop the same type of technology. “

In a Reddit discussion, some have commented that there is a petition to change EU legislation. Governments are supposed to protect people through laws, but sometimes these laws turn out to be outdated or simply stupid, while in other cases the laws are correct and necessary. Hopefully lawmakers around the world will come to their senses and realize that Smart Summon is a good thing and the regulations on this subject are improving. If you are in the EU, sign this petition to insist on it.

