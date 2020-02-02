advertisement

BRUSSELS – Head of the European Union’s External Action Service, Josep Borrell, will travel to Iran next week to meet with the country’s leaders to ease tensions in the Middle East, the EU said in a statement on Sunday ,

During his trip on Monday and Tuesday, Borrell will meet, among others, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

“Borrell was given a strong mandate by EU foreign ministers to engage in diplomatic dialogue with regional partners, reduce tensions, and look for political solutions to the current crisis,” the statement said.

Tensions in the region increased after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in Iraq by the United States in early January.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani is attending a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, on September 18, 2016. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

“The visit will also be an opportunity to demonstrate the EU’s strong commitment to maintaining the common comprehensive action plan,” the statement said, referring to the nuclear deal that Iran signed with six major powers in 2015 and from which the United States resigned in 2018.

The EU is the guarantor of the nuclear deal, and Borrell plays a formal role in the dispute settlement process that Britain, France and Germany initiated in January after Iran declared that it no longer adhered to certain nuclear material restrictions.

Technicians work in the secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water reactor when officials and the media visit the site near Arak, 250 kilometers southwest of the Iranian capital Tehran, on December 23, 2019. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP). (TagsToTranslate) Iran

