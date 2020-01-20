advertisement

BRUSSELS – The European Union plans to conclude an agreement with China this year to protect foreign investment and improve access to the investment market, but will not hit Beijing halfway, EU trade chief Phil Hogan said on January 20.

Hogan said at a conference of the Business Lobby Group BusinessEurope that the EU wanted China to see “concrete progress” in opening its markets.

“Meeting halfway will not work for the EU. Our markets are largely open, probably the most open in the world. We have therefore made it very clear that we expect and demand compensation for asymmetry. “

China and the EU started negotiations on an investment pact in 2013 and, after a second exchange of offers, held a 26th round of talks in December, which should end on Tuesday.

Hogan said the EU and China are making progress in the negotiations, although he is not happy with the latest offer from Beijing.

Chinese companies would already be equated to European companies in Europe with fair and predictable laws.

“It is up to China to improve the competitive environment for our companies operating in their country,” he said.

Hogan spoke after the U.S. and China signed a partial trade agreement that will oblige China to buy around $ 200 billion in US goods over a two-year period, but failed to address the structural reforms that want to see both the United States and the EU in China.

