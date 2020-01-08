advertisement

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of future EU-UK relations by the end of this year, so both sides will have to decide what to focus on, said the head of the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen said at the London School of Economics that it was paramount for the EU to maintain the integrity of the bloc’s internal market and customs union.

“There can be no compromises here,” Ms. von der Leyen told the students in a lecture before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the conditions for discussions about a future relationship after Britain’s exit from the EU on January 31 create.

Great Britain is no longer an EU member, but remains bound by all the rules of the block and pays into the EU budget by the end of the year.

However, unless London requests an extension of the transition period after 2020, EU-UK trade relations from early 2021 will either be governed by the rules of the World Trade Organization or an agreement that can be worked out by the end of this year.

The British government does not want the transition period to be extended.

“Without extending the transition period beyond 2020, we cannot be expected to agree on every aspect of our new partnership. We have to set priorities, ”said Ms. von der Leyen.

She noted that in order to keep the new partnership as close as possible, the UK must maintain most of the rules to which it is currently bound as an EU member. “Without the free movement of people, there can be no free movement of capital, goods and services,” said Ms. von der Leyen.

“Without a level playing field for environment, labor, taxes and state aid, you cannot have high quality access to the largest single market in the world,” she said. “The more differences there are, the further the partnership must be apart.”

She reaffirmed that the EU wanted a new partnership with the UK that would have “no tariffs, no quotas and no dumping” and would cover everything from climate change to data protection, fisheries to energy, transport to space, financial services to security.

She also stressed the need for a comprehensive security partnership to address cross-border threats, “ranging from terrorism to cyber security to counter-espionage” [Reuters]

