advertisement

News analysis

BRUSSELS – The European Union is preparing for a stormy opening of post-Brexit trade talks as it concludes a negotiating mandate that offers Britain worse trading conditions than Canada.

advertisement

Older EU figures expect a series of disputes over the conditions for market access for goods, with the two sides being miles apart in terms of a duty-free and quota-free trade agreement.

In a series of meetings over the past two weeks, diplomats from 27 European countries, in collaboration with Commission officials, have brought together the bloc’s negotiating positions and strengthened their attitudes in key areas.

Much of the discussion centered around the EU’s call for the UK to work towards a solid, level playing field mechanism that will continue to respect the rules set in Brussels.

European countries fear that the UK will lower its standards in key areas such as agriculture, labor rights, taxes and environmental protection in order to exceed the standards in the EU.

They also want the UK to continue to apply its state aid rules, fearing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take an interventionist approach and pump government funds into industries affected by the Brexit consequences.

High-profile EU representatives, including negotiator Michel Barnier, have warned that due to its geographical proximity and trading volume with the block, the UK will have to offer even less generous terms than Canada or Japan.

They argue that because of the “economic interdependence” of the two sides, the risk to the internal market of diverging the UK needs to be closely monitored and controlled.

In a sign of Brussels mistrust, EU officials have even argued that British industry associations should not be allowed to certify goods as European standard confirmation – a right granted to Canada and Japan.

“We have to be clear about whether you are a Member State or not when it comes to access to the internal market,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “The closer Britain is to the EU, the better access to the internal market. There is one condition: either you align yourself and accept the rules, then you are close or you are further away. “

She made it clear that access to European markets can be very limited without following the rules that EU officials believe are an attempt to clarify the rigorous nature of the decision Britain takes.

British ministers have firmly rejected the EU’s call for a leveling mechanism, and British finance minister Sajid Javid has left nervousness in Brussels with its harsh talk to free itself from the bloc rules.

The two sides are also facing a dispute over fishing rights, with a group of eight coastal Member States led by France calling for the status quo to continue as a condition for even the most basic trade agreement.

They call for the access and quotas for catches currently set at EU level to remain the same. This is in contradiction to Johnson’s promise to regain control of British waters after the Brexit.

EU officials and diplomats also fear that the Irish border, which has been such a controversial issue throughout the withdrawal phase, will be pulled into British trade talks.

They fear that the British negotiators are threatening to improperly carry out the controls agreed between the two sides in the Irish Sea, so that the land border remains open without endangering the internal market.

“It is not unlikely that they will use this to exert pressure, but that would be counterproductive. It will backfire, but we fear that it is the calculation that they are doing,” said a European official on condition of anonymity ,

Von Leyen said that the EU would “closely monitor” the implementation of the Irish protocol and warned the UK Prime Minister that he “must comply with the law”.

Officials and diplomats in Brussels said they saw a strong deja vu when they saw the UK’s early rapprochement with trade talks, which they believe reflects the opening moves of former British Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017.

“They have a textbook repeat the same mistakes. If a no-deal deal is the strategy of putting pressure on EU unity and enforcing a number of sectoral agreements, it won’t work again,” said an EU source.

advertisement