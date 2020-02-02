advertisement

The European Union (EU) allows its members to decide what role China’s Huawei Technologies can play in its 5G telecommunications networks, under pressure from the United States to impose a total ban.

The European Commission, the EU executive, advocated a “common set of measures to contain the security risks agreed by the EU member states in connection with the introduction of 5G”, said a statement of the commission.

Thierry Breton. EU Commissioner for the Internal Market said the toolbox would “provide EU Member States, telecommunications operators and users with the tools to build and protect a European infrastructure with the highest security standards.”

“Billions of interconnected objects and systems are affected, including in critical areas such as energy, transport, banking and healthcare, as well as industrial control systems that contain sensitive information and support security systems,” the Commission statement said.

EU toolbox for risk mitigation measures

The toolbox identifies a number of risk categories and example scenarios that should be mitigated. These include lack of access controls, poor quality of products in the supply chain, dependency on a single supplier or lack of diversity in the supply chain, government intervention, exploitation of 5G networks by malicious groups or individuals targeting end users, disruptions or massive network failure due to the interdependence of 5G networks and other critical systems such as the power grid and the use of end user devices such as smartphones.

Measures to mitigate these risks include strengthening the role of national authorities, performing audits on mobile operators, restricting or even excluding high-risk providers of important assets, ensuring that each network operator uses a variety of providers, and control of the use of third-line support by suppliers.

At a more detailed level, the measures include secure network design, strict access control, strengthening physical security, software integrity including updates and patches, security standards for suppliers, use of EU certification for 5G network components and non-5G products and services such as devices or cloud services.

With the toolbox, EU countries can exclude or restrict high-risk 5G providers such as Huawei from the core areas of their telecommunications networks. Some of his actions can be carried out at national level, while others may require coordination and joint action at EU level.

5G signs will be exhibited on February 25, 2019 at the Intel booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. (Josep Lago / AFP / Getty Images)

Comments on the EU approach to 5G security

The UK granted Huawei a restricted role in its 5G mobile network on January 28, although the U.S. specifically warned that U.S. companies may use telecommunications equipment or services that could pose a national security risk. Examples are Chinese telecommunications companies that are legally required to serve the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and its intelligence agencies.

The European Union believes 5G is the key to boosting economic growth and competing with the US and China. In their recommendations, the individual countries can assess the risks and decide whether suppliers should be excluded from their core infrastructure.

The approach means that non-EU providers are welcome in Europe as long as they adhere to the rules, Breton said at a press conference after the guidelines were released.

“We don’t choose anyone, we don’t ban companies,” he said.

Before taking over the toolbox, Breton said on January 22nd in his post on LinkedIn that “Europe has everything to lead the race in 5G.”

“Europe holds half of all patents in the world when it comes to 5G,” Breton wrote, adding that China holds around 30 percent and the United States 14 percent. “This means that Europe can count on its own 5G technology suppliers who are” ready to deploy the technology immediately “.

Huawei, which competed with the Swedish company Ericsson and the Finnish company Nokia, welcomed the guidelines and described them as “biased and relevant”, according to EU reporters.

The EU Commission agreed to strengthen the block’s 5G cybersecurity by using trade defense instruments against dumping or foreign subsidies.

While the United States welcomed the toolbox because it recognized the high security risks in a 5G network and recommended that risky providers be restricted from critical parts of EU networks, “the United States does not assess that it is possible to adequately mitigate the risk by restricting the role of untrustworthy providers only for certain parts of the network, “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“All parts of future 5G networks should be considered critical infrastructure and every country should take measures to protect the security and privacy of citizens who rely on these networks,” said Pompeo.

The United States agrees with the EU’s assessment that high-risk suppliers “from countries without democratic control” should be restricted, the statement said. The United States has excluded providers like Huawei and ZTE, which are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, from their 5G networks. “It is wrong to believe that the risks associated with” devices from such providers “can be mitigated,” said Pompeo.

“We urge our European allies and partners to implement the EU recommendations by adopting strict, risk-based security measures that exclude high-risk suppliers from all parts of their 5G networks,” said Pompeo in the statement.

Noah Barkin, visiting scientist at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany, told Carnegie Europe: “There is a strong case for excluding Huawei from European 5G networks due to two factors alone: ​​1) the absolutely critical nature of this infrastructure for the future functioning of the economies; and 2) the risk that Beijing’s Chinese suppliers will be forced to cooperate in collecting information, data theft or sabotage. “

The European Telecommunications Network Operators Association (ETNO) lobby group, which includes members of Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Telefonica, all of whom use Huawei devices, had warned of disproportionate measures that could affect their investments.

“Europe’s 5G decision-making should continue to be factual, commensurate with the threat, and built on a solid understanding of technological reality,” ETNO said in a statement.

EU countries have until April to implement the guidelines and June to report on their progress.

Reuters contributed to this report.

