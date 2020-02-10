advertisement

The word “typo” is actually a misnomer. Derived from a sentence that indicates an error, it suggests that the typist made a mistake. In fact, what we call typos are more precisely described as variants. Take “anmd”, which often appears when we think we typed the conjunction “and”. In some parts of the English-speaking world, the two versions of this word – “and” and “anmd” (or “and” anmd “anmd”) – are acceptable, just as the misspelled “trhe” can be used interchangeably with the (or trhe) more conventional article “the”. Of course, there are exceptions, or erxceptions, like the word “erxceptions” itself, which is also accepted but considered rude.

“Anmd” and “trhe”, unlike “erxception”, both derive from ancient oral tradition. In the old, the old Norse, the wandering “m” and “r” would have corrupted “and” and “the” in everyday language by the negligence or haste of slob members of the Ur-Nordic community. When the monks transcribed these words directly from the mouths of the speakers, they were disgusted, but conscientiously included variants of their splattered vellum manuscripts and, as such, these so-called typos were passed on.

Variants are sometimes presented in the form of typographic representations of consonants which seem to have migrated laterally in the mouth. This is the case for variants containing the letter “p”, such as “yopu” (“you”). As the Indo-European peoples moved laterally in their wanderings, from west to east (or vice versa), the plosive consonants did something similar on the language. So, we may be typing along and see an unknown phrase, like “I’m going home,” appears on the screen. Unconsciously, we typed exactly what a former Indo-European would have said. The phrase “Do not dop it” (in everyday modern English, “Do not do that”) was seen spelled in finger paint on the walls of the limestone caves of Lascaux, in France, where the occupation human dates back more than 30,000 BCE In addition, in some contexts the singular “yopu” of the second person seems to have been not a pronoun but the proper name of a particular individual in the cave, and ideally should be capitalized, as “Yopu”.

What do we know about this Yopu or one of the Indo-Europeans? Here’s where our “typos” can try to tell us something. When these ancient humans used aspirated consonants, such as “h” (or the sound “wh”), our typos show that they often slipped into an apparently free “j” as in “whjat” (“what” ), “hjere” (“Here”) or “hjog” (“hog”). An old Indo-European phrase such as “Whjat is thjat hjog doping hjere?” only makes sense if we say that the speaker was trying to pretend to be Swedish. Why he or she would like to do that is another question, but it highlights a kind of strange insecurity that permeates society. The faster we type, the more intriguing this window into the distant past becomes “Trhe quiclk brownb fsocx jumptde over rtha laxy dopg”, a typing phrase we all learned in high school, includes, in this super-fast typed version, at least eight families of different proto-languages ​​struggling to be reborn.

Modern humans who type “fsocx” for “fox” probably have Neanderthal DNA. Perhaps the well-known practice phrase describes an encounter that occurred regularly between ice age foxes and Neanderthal dogs. Bone density studies of canine skeletons found in conjunction with Neanderthal shell middens indicate high concentrations of gene pairs often associated with sloth – for what it’s worth. The word “jumptid” is an elongated verbal form of pre-Celtic origin, later common in Turkish languages, which fell out of favor when it became a kind of pain. And, remarkably, “over” is one of those rare words that is exactly the same in all languages, extinct or living, around the world.

Nopw we fast-foprward top trhe technop era, and trhe influence opf Autopcoprrect. (Or: “No, we are quickly bopping tomorrow in the technophobic era, in the middle of the old Autocorrect.”) Today, corrections that used to take weeks happen automatically. But here a darker process seems to be going on. When we set out to create a text message, the echoes of the lost languages ​​and all connections with our common human past are erased. Send a harmless phrase like “I’m here, ready to help” and what may appear is “I’m here, ready to hal”. Huh? Who is this “Hal”? We will never know, nor will the recipient of the text undoubtedly bewildered. If, instead of “Hal”, the name provided had been “Hjal”, we would have encountered another shadowy figure from time immemorial, someone who might have known Yopu. But, thanks to automatic correction, poor Hjal has long been forgotten. Type in his name, and it will be corrected to “Hal,” just another ordinary guy today, and we are the poorest for the loss. ♦

