advertisement

The conference game continues to roll across the country. Several participants begin to separate from the pack, including the three NCAA basketball teams in this week’s column.

Best performance, team – East Tennessee State Buccaneers

SoCon may not send a team unbeaten in the Big Dance this year either, but those who receive the league’s automatic bid will find it difficult in the NCAA tournament. What was thought to be a four-horse race may have been reduced to three, with a clear favorite at the top of the state of East Tennessee.

While UNC G, Furman and others continue to provide SoCon with many mid-league candidates, the Buccs seem to be the seasoned team ready to win a game in the tournament this year. For the past week, ETSU has only looked after the business by blowing out Samford (88-63 at home) and Western Carolina (85-66 on the go). The victory over the Catamounts was the more impressive of the two.

advertisement

The buccs are deep. When defeating the Bulldogs, five players scored a two-digit goal, three of them from the bank. Four Buccs scored at least 10 points against Western Carolina. They click as a team and hope to continue this momentum as the season progresses. Tablet Boyd III, Bo Hodges, Jeromy Rodriguez, Daivien Williamson, Patrick Good, Isaiah Tisdale and Lucas N’Guessan average between 13.4 and 7.9 points per game. Another player or a combination of players can move up in this group every night.

In the most recent net ranking, ETSU is in 50th place, the eighth top grade for a medium-sized team (including THREE top 10 places for the little boys) and the second best among teams historically a bid league behind Liberty all the way up at 24. You have two Q1 wins (at LSU and UNC G) with the defeat in Kansas. However, a loss in the third quarter (in the state of North Dakota) means that a general bid (and prime seeding) is most likely out of the question.

A date with UNC-G is coming up on February 1st. They have already taken care of the Spartans on the street, but if they could sweep their main competition, ETSU might be alone at the top of the conference.

advertisement