Health experts fear that the deadly corona virus will soon find its way to Africa and endanger millions of lives through poor medical facilities.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a global health emergency due to concerns that poorer regions could not cope with the outbreak.

Global health officials are increasingly concerned about the threat to the African continent, which is estimated to be home to a million Chinese people today, as some health workers warn that they are unwilling to deal with an outbreak.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 1114 as more than 45,000 people have been infected.

“THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY CAN PARALYZE”

The virus, which has spread across much of China, has not been confirmed in any of the 54 African countries, but there have been dozens of suspected infections.

African countries are trying to take precautionary measures as hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Security measures include increased surveillance of ports of entry, improved quarantine and testing across the continent, home to 1.2 billion people, and some of the world’s weakest disease detection and treatment systems.

However, efforts have been hampered by a critical lack of test kits and numerous diseases that have symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.

“The problem is that even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the entire community,” said Dr. Michel Yao, Head of Operations in Africa at the WHO.

Sydney University associate professor Adam Kamradt-Scott said his “biggest concern” was that the virus could spread to Africa due to the lack of quality medical facilities.

“The big concern is whether the virus will make its way to Africa because of its limited laboratory capacity and relatively poor health system,” he told news.com.au last week. “It would then become endemic.

“The worst scenario is that the virus will continue to mutate, become more serious, and then spread internationally.”

Africa is already trying to contain other deadly outbreaks such as malaria, measles and Ebola.

Only two countries across the continent – South Africa and Senegal – have laboratories that can test for the corona virus.

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta said it was difficult for Africa to cope with a large-scale outbreak.

“We don’t have the capacity to build hospitals in seven days, do we? So we have to do everything we can to make sure that this virus is completely kept away from us,” he said.

Africa is no stranger to infectious diseases after dealing with the Ebola outbreak a few years ago, which infected nearly 30,000 people and killed 11,325 people.

Part of the cause of Ebola’s death was the lack of health facilities, as in many countries in Africa the health system is not available to deal with a massive epidemic.

However, a worrying difference between Ebola and the coronavirus is screening. While Ebola does not become contagious until symptoms appear, the coronavirus can spread from person to person before symptoms appear.

Take Nigeria, one of the lowest electrification rates in the world. The country is plagued by constant blackouts and blackouts, making it practically impossible to operate a sustainable, modern health system. According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the country loses $ 1.64 billion a year when Nigerians travel to other countries for medical tourism.

If a coronavirus epidemic breaks out there, experts fear that this might be unstoppable considering how easy it is to spread the virus.

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES ‘MOVE SPARKS

Several African airlines, including Kenya Airways and Rwandair, have canceled direct flights to and from China due to concerns about the spread of the virus.

But Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, has continued flights to five Chinese cities. The airline released a statement thanking China for “unrestricted support” and promising to stay with them forever.

“Ethiopian Airlines serves countries in good and bad times,” the airline’s managing director, Tewolde Gebremariam, told the local media. “China has close trade and investment relationships with Africa and Ethiopian Airlines is the main airline that connects China to many African countries. If we stop flights to China, we break that relationship. “

The airline’s move is comparable to that of the leading politicians in developing countries in Asia who downplay the virus threat to maintain their economic ties with China. China is Africa’s largest trading partner.

“Critics at home and abroad believe that the Ethiopian government is reluctant to cut its Ethiopian Airlines flights to avoid a conflict with the Chinese government due to the close economic and political ties between the two countries.” quartz written down. “Like China, Ethiopia has a centralized, party-led government with tight control over the economy.”

The decision to maintain flights between the two regions has raised concern even among African leaders.

On a trip to Washington last week, Kenyatta made a public request to Ethiopian Airlines to prioritize the health of its people over financial gain.

“Our concern as a country is not that China cannot get the disease under control. Our main concern is disease that occurs in areas with weaker health systems like ours, ”said the Kenyan head of state. “It has nothing to do with our relationship with any country. It is about protecting our employees from the risk of infection. “

