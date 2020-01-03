advertisement

Senate Ethics Officer Pierre Legault has completed his examination of Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu’s links to far-right groups on Facebook, saying the Conservative Senator may have violated the Senate’s code of conduct, but set things right should apologize and promise to change his way use the social media platform in the future.

The December 19 decision, described in what is called a “preliminary designation letter” to Senator Boisvenu, follows complaints filed by outgoing government representative to the House, Senator Peter Harder (Ottawa, Ont.), And Independent Senator Marc Gold (Stadacona, Que.) In August. These complaints alleged that Senator Boisvenu had violated the Senate Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest – specifically, sections requiring senators to behave with “dignity” and integrity, and to avoid acting in a manner that reflects poorly on senators.

Senators Harder and Gold alleged that Senator Boisvenu (La Salle, Que.) Violated those Code conditions when he became a member of several Facebook groups that spread hateful or racist messages, and by posting the comment “always a show” under a post on online from one of these groups of a news story about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) visit to a gay bar in Vancouver.

Sen. Boisvenu was previously a member of Facebook groups hosted or frequented by members of white supremacist or antigenic organizations, including Patriotic Europeans Against Islamization of the West (known by its German acronym PEGIDA), Yellow Vests Canada, Canadian Citizens Coalition concerned, Quebec’s La Meute, and another group affiliated with French politician Marine Le Pen, according to 2017 reporting by the Canadian Press and 2019 by Vice.

Sen. Boisvenu said in 2017 that Lady Le Pen’s Patriots Alliance was opposed to religious accommodation, not immigration, and that he joined the La Meute-related group out of curiosity. He said he had joined PEGIDA Quebec by accident and had removed himself from the group.

Sen. Boisvenu apologized in a September 30 letter to Mr Legault for allowing his Facebook account to “associate with certain right-wing groups,” according to Mr Legault’s report. In that letter, according to the report, Mr. Boisvenu said he had been added to those groups by others, and took responsibility to allow that to happen.

“I am not racist. I believe in the inherent dignity and value of every human being. I am interested in the diversity, multiculturalism and equality that this country proudly defends,” wrote Sen Boisvenu, adding later that he refused ” extremist and hateful views, “according to the report.

He also wrote that his comment “always a show” about Mr Trudeau’s visit to Vancouver’s Fountainhead Pub in July July widely reported as perhaps the first ever visit by a Canadian prime minister sitting in a gay bar – was not intended as a blow to gay Canadians but “only referred to political theater by the Prime Minister”.

Sen. Boisvenu told Mr Legault that he had blocked far-right groups to which he had been a member, as well as 50 additional groups and 280 Facebook “friends” whom he believed could be linked to ideology of hateful.

Mr Legault ruled that he did not need to determine whether Sen. Boisvenu had actually violated the Senate’s code of conduct, pointing to a clause in the Code that allows him to decide that a potential violation was “addressed and corrected” to his satisfaction.

Mr Legault wrote that Senator Boisvenu’s apology and corrective actions were sufficient to meet those criteria, but added that he had “serious concerns about Sen. Boisvenu’s conduct,” and would pursue the question of whether Sen. Boisvenu would not have apologized and left those groups. He also said his conclusion was conditional on Senate Boisvenu posting a public apology on Facebook, which he made on December 30th.

In his Facebook post, Sen. Boisvenu said that, “without wanting to ask, some of my comments in response to my news” were accompanied by groups promoting ideas that he did not support.

“My intention was not to promote this kind of content. By the way, I reiterate my opposition to racist ideas, hatred and discrimination. I sincerely apologize for allowing my name to be associated with groups that promote such ideas. I reiterate the importance of getting more information about these groups and their users to discover their true nature. To fulfill my duties as Senator, I have also put in place measures that will help me be more alert and cautious, “wrote Sen Boisvenu .

Sen. Boisvenu told Mr. Legault said his staff had started checking his Facebook page daily to make sure he wasn’t added to any opposing groups, and were also checking to make sure that thousands of his “Facebook friends” didn’t include any individuals “problematic”.

Sen. Boisvenu did not immediately respond to attempts to reach him on January 2nd.

Sen. Gold told The Hill Times in an emailed statement that he thought Mr Legault’s analysis and decision were “comprehensive and balanced” and that Senator Boisvenu’s apology and corrective actions were “timely, appropriate and honorable”.

“I am completely satisfied with the decision and the outcome,” he wrote.

The office of Sen. Harder issued a statement to The Hill Times saying “Canadian lawmakers have a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of dignity, and as such should not be involved with online groups – or elsewhere,” which promote racist ideas, discriminatory or hateful. A pardon and social media review were the necessary measures in this case. I accept forgiveness. “

“The senator in question must remain vigilant to ensure that future social media activity does not work to legitimize extremist groups.”

