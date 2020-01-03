advertisement

A labor court has ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and is therefore legally protected.

Jordi Casamitjana said he was fired from the league against cruel sports after raising concerns that the pension fund would be invested in companies that deal with animal testing.

He claims that he was unfairly disciplined for this disclosure and that the decision to fire him was based on his philosophical belief in ethical veganism.

Before the tribunal in Norwich, England, Judge Robin Postle gave a short summary on Friday that ethical veganism meets the requirements for a philosophical conviction and is therefore protected under the Equality Act 2010.

He also decided that 55-year-old Casamitjana, who lives in London, adheres to the belief in ethical veganism. In order for a belief to be protected by law, it must undergo a number of tests, including whether it is worthy of respect in a democratic society, is not incompatible with human dignity, and does not violate the fundamental rights of others.

The ruling means that ethical vegans are entitled to protection against discrimination. Dietary vegans and ethical vegans are both plant-based. However, ethical vegans also try to rule out all forms of animal exploitation, including avoiding wool or leather clothing and using products that have not been tested on animals. -PA

