A fourth film in the history of Jesse and Celine has not gotten out of hand.

In January 2020, Richard Linklater’s world premiere at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival marks its 25th anniversary. The film with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as two young travelers, who meet on a train to Vienna and spend the evening together in the Austrian city, received rave reviews and was supposed to get one of the cinema’s most popular trilogies going. This was followed by two sequels, each nine years apart: “Before Sunset” (2004) and “Before Midnight” (2013). For the past seven years, fans have wondered whether a fourth “before” film will be released on schedule in 2022. Linklater and his cast have made a new “before” film over the years, expressed interest and expressed doubts about a possible film reunification. In a new oral story from “Before Sunrise” from the New York Times, Hawke and Linklater seem to be getting involved in the idea of ​​a fourth film that will serve as a franchise epilogue.

“When we ended Before Midnight, I had a feeling in my stomach that I had never had before, that we were done,” says Hawke. “” Sunrise “” Sunset “” Midnight “is a work in its own strange way. It does not mean that there will be no other work like an epilogue. I would be curious about an” After “series, something about which You really deal with the second half of life. “

Linklater adds: “Maybe we will wait until they are in their eighties and do a comic book remake of” Amour “, in which one will put the other to sleep in old age. I do not rule it out.”

The idea of ​​breaking with the nine-year pattern of the “before” trilogy and returning to Jesse and Celine later in life, in the “Amour” style, is undoubtedly fascinating and would require a new shoot and a new perspective on a potential fourth film with the Give characters. Hawke has often said that if he returned to Jesse, “a new energy boost” would have to be used and the franchise would have to “change shape”. An epilogue film made decades before “Before Midnight” could be just the thing.

The story of the New York Times also shows that actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston have auditioned for the role of Celine. Aniston was a newcomer at the time and the audition took place in front of “Friends”. Linklater wanted to keep the casting search open to as many new talents as possible so that it was never determined what character American and European would be.

“It was not clear whether it would be a European man and an American woman (or vice versa),” said Linkater. “In the first draft, we called the characters Chris and Terry because they are both sexless. It was so open. “

Linklater chose Hawke and Delpy, and the three revised the script before and during production. Hawke and Delpy used Linklater to earn screenplay credits for “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight”, both of which received Oscar nominations for “Best Adapted Screenplay”.

