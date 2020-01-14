advertisement

Ethan Hawke, screenwriter “Mudbound” Dee Rees and Emily Mortimer are among the jury members selected for the Sundance Film Festival 2020, the Sundance Institute said on Tuesday.

Twenty-five experts were selected to reward feature films and short films that will be screened at the upcoming festival in Park City, Utah from January 23 to February 2.

See the jury members below.

US DRAMATIC JURY

Rodrigo Garcia

Rodrigo Garcia’s films include award-winning nine lives, Albert Nobbs, mother and child, and things that can only be seen by looking at them. His TV credits include the pilots of In Treatment, Carnivàle, Big Love, Bull and the upcoming restart of the Party of Five series. García is co-CEO of the Indigenous Media digital studio that produced the Five Points, Lauren and Blue series.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke has appeared in over 60 films, including Training Day, Before Sunrise (Sundance Film Festival 1995) and Boyhood (Sundance Film Festival 2014), for which Hawke received one of his four Oscar nominations. He recently won a Gotham Award, an Independent Spirit Award and over 20 film critic awards for his work in First Reformed. In addition to being an on-screen actor, he is a director, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, a Tony Award-nominated stage actor and writer.

Dee Rees

The writer / director Dee Rees is the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for her highly acclaimed film Mudbound (2018). Her previous credits include the multi-award-winning Emmy film Bessie (2014) and her debut film debut Pariah (2011), which won the Film Independent Spirit Award and the Gotham Award. Her last film, The Last Thing He Wanted, is an adaptation of the Joan Didion novel and plays Anne Hathaway as an experienced DC journalist Elena McMahon.

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini has appeared in numerous films, including Il prato (The Meadow), Blue Velvet, Cousins, Death Becomes Her and Joy. Her award-winning series of short films – Green Porno, Seduce Me and Mammas – offers weird and scientifically revealing studies on animal behavior. She recently toured with her latest theater show, Link Link Circus. Rossellini also works to preserve the films of her father and mother, Roberto Rossellini and Ingrid Bergman, and runs an organic farm in Brookhaven.

Wash West Moreland

Wash Westmoreland and Richard Glatzer’s feature film Quinceañera premiered at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival and won both the US Dramatic Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize. Her feature film Still Alice won a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe, and Julianne Moore won her first Oscar. After Glatzer’s death, Westmoreland directed the celebrated Colette (Sundance Film Festival 2018) and the psychodrama Earthquake Bird. Westmoreland is from Leeds, England and currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

US DOCUMENTARY JURY

Kimberly Reed

Kimberly Reed’s Dark Money (Sundance Film Festival 2018) was nominated as one of Vogue’s “66 Best Documentaries of All Time” and was awarded the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Prize and Shortlist for four Critics’ Choice Awards and the IDA Documentary Award for Best Documentary for an Oscar. Prodigal Sons, the first documentary by a transgender filmmaker to be released in the cinema, has won 14 international awards. Reed is also one of the “25 new faces of independent film” by Filmmaker magazine.

Rachel Rosen

Rachel Rosen is SFFILM’s program director, who presents the annual San Francisco International Film Festival, where she also served as deputy program director. For eight years she was program director for Film Independent and the LA Film Festival and worked in various roles for the New York Film Festival, the New York Film Forum and TriStar Pictures. She has an MA in Communication from Stanford University’s documentary program.

Courtney Sexton

Courtney Sexton is a senior vice president for CNN Films. Sexton works with filmmakers every day to oversee the production of documentaries for the theater exhibition and distribution on the CNN platforms. Since Sexton joined CNN Films, the team has purchased or commissioned over 45 feature and short films. Sexton’s most recent works include Apollo 11, RBG, Three Identical Strangers, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Halston and Scandalous.

E. Chai Vasarhelyi

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, best known for Free Solo, who received the BAFTA Award, the 2018 Oscar for Best Documentary, and seven Emmys. Her other films include Meru (nominated for an Oscar in 2016; awarded the US Documentary Audience Award at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival), Incorruptible, A Normal Life and Touba. She received grants from the Sundance Institute, the Ford Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Noland Walker

Noland Walker is Vice President of Content at ITVS and oversees the production of independent documentaries for the award-winning public media series Independent Lens, POV, American Masters, America ReFramed and others. He also controls ITVS ‘content partnerships and field relations strategies. Walker’s documentaries include award-winning films such as “Africans in America”, “Citizen King”, “Jonestown: The Life and Death of the Temple” and “Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story”.

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC JURY

Haifaa Al Mansour

Haifaa Al Mansour holds a bachelor’s degree in literature from the American University in Cairo and a master’s degree in directing and film from the University of Sydney. She is considered the first Saudi Arabian filmmaker, and her feature film Wadjda was the first international film ever to be made in Saudi Arabia. Wadjda has been invited to over 40 festivals worldwide and has received numerous awards, including in Venice, Rotterdam and Dubai.

Wagner Moura

Wagner Moura is a Brazilian stage, film and television star. His appearance in Elite Squad (2007) brought him to the world stage when the film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. He recently appeared as Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s highly acclaimed Narcos series, which earned both the show and his Golden Globe nominations. He made his directorial debut in 2019 with Marighella. He is currently working with the United Nations to end forced labor.

Alba Rohrwacher

Born in Italy, Alba Rohrwacher studied acting at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia in Rome and was awarded for her award-winning collaboration with Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love). Marco Bellocchio (resting beauty, blood of my blood); Laura Bispuri (my daughter); Saverio Costanzo (Hungry Hearts, The Solitude of the Prime Numbers); and her sister Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazzaro). Her awards for best actress include the Volpi Cup, two Nastri d’Argento and two David di Donatello Awards.

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY JURY

Eric Hynes

Eric Hynes is a film curator at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, where he conducts the annual First Look Festival. He has been a critic and journalist for many years and writes a column on non-fiction for Film Comment magazine. Other outlets were the New York Times, the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Slate, New York Magazine, Sight & Sound, the Village Voice and Reverse Shot, where he has been a writer since 2003.

Rima Mismar

Rima Mismar is the executive director of the Arab Fund for Art and Culture (AFAC), an organization that grants scholarships to artists across the Arab region. She graduated from the Lebanese American University (LAU) in Beirut before pursuing a career as a film critic. In the past ten years, she has participated in festivals as a juror or member of the selection committee, moderated panels and wrote and contributed to reviews of Arab cinema.

Nanfu Wang

Nanfu Wang is a Chinese filmmaker based in New York City. She is a director, producer, filmmaker and editor of documentaries, including Hooligan Sparrow (Sundance Film Festival 2016; nomination for Oscar 2017 for best documentary) and I Am Another You (SXSW Film Festival 2017, special jury award for outstanding documentaries) storytelling ) and One Child Nation (Sundance Film Festival 2019, US Documentary Jury Prize).

NEXT

Gregg Araki

Gregg Araki holds an MFA in film production from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and a BA in film studies from UC Santa Barbara. Araki has made eleven well-known independent films, including Kaboom (2011), Smiley Face (2007), Mysterious Skin (2005) and Totally F *** ed Up (1994). Araki recently directed 10 episodes of Now Apocalypse (Sundance Film Festival 2019) for Starz – a series that he created, co-wrote, and executed with Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs.

SHORT FILM JURY

Sian Clifford

Sian Clifford is an Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award-winning actress for her role as Claire in the multi-award-winning Fleabag series. She will appear later this year in AMC’s highly anticipated quiz directed by Stephen Frears and in Sky’s Two Weeks To Live with Maisie Williams. She will also be a guest in Hitmen, again for Sky, and in the second series of psycho-thriller Liar by Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures for ITV.

Marcus Hu

Marcus Hu is co-president and co-founder of Strand Releasing, which has distributed works by international filmmakers such as Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Gregg Araki, Catherine Breillat, Lucrecia Martel and many others. Strand Releasing celebrates its 30th anniversary with a national tour of original films filmed by filmmakers and friends on iPhones and shown in museums across the country. Hu is chair of international inclusion at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Cindy Sherman

Cindy Sherman has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the National Portrait Gallery in London (2019) and the Museum of Modern Art in New York (2012). Her work has also been included in five iterations of the Whitney Biennale, two Sydney Biennials and the 1983 documenta exhibition. She has received awards and honors such as the Praemium Imperiale, an award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

ALFRED P. SLOAN FEATURE FILM PRICE JURY

Ruth Angus

Dr. Ruth Angus received her doctorate in astrophysics from Oxford University and is a deputy curator at the American Museum of Natural History, research associate at the Center for Computational Astrophysics at the Flatiron Institute and associate professor of astrophysics at Columbia University. It examines the evolution of stars and planetary systems in the Milky Way using data from NASA’s Kepler and TESS space telescopes.

Emily Mortimer

Emily Mortimer is an actress who recently appeared in Mary Poppins Returns. She won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Nicole Holofcener’s Lovely and Amazing and was nominated for David Mackenzie’s Young Adam at the Empire Awards and the Critics Circle Film Awards. She currently runs the production company King Bee Productions with her husband Alessandro Nivola. She produced the feature film To Dust, nominated for the Film Independent Spirit Award, and is currently writing an adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love.

Jessica Oreck

Jessica Oreck does cross-media projects to awaken a feeling of wonder at the everyday world. She has made several feature films dealing with ethnobiology – the way cultures interact with the natural world – including Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo (2009), Aatsinki: The History of the Arctic Cowboys (2013) and The Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga (2014). and a man dies a million times (2019). Jessica also works in paper-based animations and creates educational content for TED and several series for upcoming outlets.

Ainissa Ramirez

Ainissa Ramirez, PhD, is a materials scientist and science communicator and excites the general public for science. She worked as a research assistant at Bell Labs and has held academic positions at Yale University and MIT. Ramirez has written for Forbes, Time, Science, and Scientific American, explaining scientific headlines about CBS, CNN, NPR, and PBS SciTech Now. Her book The Alchemy of Us reveals how technology has shaped us and will be published in April 2020.

Michael Tyburski

Michael Tyburski is a director and screenwriter. His work has been featured by New Yorker, Film Comment, IndieWire and Filmmaker Magazine. His short film Palimpsest was awarded a special prize by the jury at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. He received both a scholarship and laboratory support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the SFFILM Dolby Institute Fellowship, and was selected for the Sundance Institute’s Film Music and Sound Design Lab. His debut film The Sound of Silence was premiered in 2019.

