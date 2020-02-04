advertisement

Angus teenager was named winner of the British Education Awards (BEA).

Dundee High School student Ethan McColgan triumphed in the Scotland National 5 category.

Ethan, 16, of Forfar, was nominated for his remarkable performance in the 2019 SQA exams, in which he obtained the highest or highest marks in the country in mathematics N5, in English, in history, in French and in economics.

His five-star achievement came thanks to perfect scores of 100% in all areas except economics, in which he obtained 96%.

Overall, he successfully scanned eight Grade 1 tape 1 passes at an average of 97.6%.

The prices also take into account extracurricular achievements and activities.

Ethan’s has been successful, as well as mentoring and awareness campaigns about anaphylaxis and the importance of proper food labeling for people with severe food allergies.

Speaking after the announcement of success at a ceremony in Manchester, S5 pupil Ethan said: “I really feel honored to have won a British Education Award, especially in the presence of so many hardworking and motivated students from all over the UK.

“It was inspiring to see what they had accomplished and I feel very privileged to have won.”

The modest all-rounder was praised by Dundee High School principal, Lise Hudson, who said, “With his athletic talent and business acumen, he is a young man with exceptional potential who takes his success lightly.”

