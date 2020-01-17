advertisement

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Winter vacation is almost over for students at East Stroudsburg University. The lessons are back in session next week.

But some students, who otherwise had no place to go, spent the last month on campus by participating in a pilot program.

“One of our students was very relieved that they didn’t have to live in their car during the break, which is huge. We know there are uncertainties, especially among our students,” said Curtis Dugar, ESU Residential and Dining Services.

The program is called “Housing Work Exchange.” Students who do not have enough money to stay on campus during Thanksgiving, winter, and spring holidays can stay in exchange for working on campus.

Seven students participated in the program.

“We decided that we knew we needed to do something to help them return to campus and hopefully increase our ability to see them graduate,” Dugar said.

Shola Cascen is a first-year student. She thinks it’s great that the university is calling in her help. Especially since many students are struggling financially.

“I think it’s a great idea. Sometimes people have no way to get home and it is a win-win for both parties. You finish it and stay on campus for free,” Cascen said.

University officials tell Newswatch 16 that if a student knows someone who could use a little extra help, contact Residential Services.

