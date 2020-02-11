advertisement

Thirteen years. This is how long it took a brave young cook from the Melbourne suburbs to build one of the most successful hospitality empires in Australia alongside a lucrative media career.

It took George Calombaris a little over half a year to lose everything. It was confirmed yesterday that Made Establishment has entered voluntary administration.

The filming of the new season of the long-standing reality series is in progress Master chef, without him at the helm after Network 10 canceled contract renegotiations late last year.

And over the weekend, it turned out that Calombaris was forced to sell his Toorak mansion, which indicated financial pressure, both personally and professionally.

News.com.au has now received an exclusive insight from well-placed sources on how the recently extremely successful company fell apart so quickly and spectacularly.

In 2017, the rich lister and entrepreneur Radek Sali bought into the Calombaris and brought with him a wealth of business experience.

A routine review and implementation of more complex accounting processes have shown that the payroll system is not working properly.

Although, as a source revealed, “system” is a fairly generous term.

“Imagine a person with a calculator and a business book in a back office trying to clarify the cost of (several hundred) employees and you would not be too far from the facility,” said the insider.

In April 2017, Made Establishment calculated that the current workforce had underpaid $ 2.6 million and made the issue public. It immediately repaid 162 people and committed to work with Fair Work Australia to ensure that the matter was closed properly.

“The company tried to do the right thing, wanted to do the right thing,” said an insider. “George included.”

There was “no fear that (Made) is clogged … it had to do things right,” said this source.

According to the self-disclosure almost three years ago, there was a small and short fluctuation in the number of dinners, but things were done.

Business returned as usual, and Made Establishment worked in the background with accounting firm KPMG and Fair Work Australia to fully review the books.

It turned out that things were much, much worse than expected.

The company was told the total amount of underpayments was an unbelievable $ 7.8 million, affecting 515 employees over a six-year period.

In July of last year, Fair Work Australia issued an enforceable obligation to repay this amount, which the company had had in previous months, and to fine Calombaris with a $ 200,000 fine.

This little wave, felt in early 2017, became a tidal wave that destroyed everything that was on its way.

“Almost from the moment that (Fair Work Australia company) was announced, people just stopped coming to the restaurants,” a well-placed source told news.com.au.

“And they never came back. That was it – the business never recovered. “

Everything that had to do with Calombaris had become toxic, the source said, and kept away guests who had queued up months before to get in the door. Loud union protests in prominent locations – and a few angry demonstrations in them – scared the rest away.

COMMENT: Does the “wage thief monster” really deserve to be crucified?

Made Establishment management has made extensive efforts over several months to reverse the trend. There was no going back.

Yesterday the company entered voluntary administration and the majority of the venues shut down. There is hope that some will survive, but the future is very uncertain.

The mood among the 400 employees who are now unemployed has been described as “a mixture of anger, confusion and unbelief” – but not at Calombaris.

Instead, most feel punished and have paid the ultimate price.

It is also felt that Calombaris – who is said to still be plagued by guilt about what happened – has been punished excessively despite trying to do the right thing.

“His business is gone, his television career is gone, his reputation is gone, he is forced to sell his house,” said the source.

“A number of other companies have been underpaid (revelations), but none have paid a higher price than George. What is the incentive to do the right thing? “

Calombaris started his business trip in the hospitality industry when he was 26 and things grew at an astronomical rate.

More and more venues were opened and Calombaris shot several months a year Master chef and juggling advertising contracts, cookbooks and appearances.

Amanda Evans, a human resources expert, said that non-prioritizing sound business practices can drive any company, small, medium, or large, into hot water.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are experts in the craft, service or product they choose, whatever they do, but maybe not in the more complex side of the business,” said Evans, director of Evans Faull.

“Navigating the employment landscape is complex. If you don’t understand it at all and keep up with the changes, you can lose track.”

Calombaris is not alone. Other prominent restaurateurs, from Neil Perry to Heston Blumenthal, have encountered serious problems and a number of other companies are under investigation.

“George turns out to be there, and he’s always right to be – he’s very talented,” said a source. “He raised his hand and took responsibility. The cost of this is the collapse of the business because people wanted his head. “

Those close to the celebrity chef say that the perception that his apparent greed has led to underpayments is the most damaging to him

“He is very sad. His first love was restaurants and cooking. Now he has nothing.”

Made Establishment declined to comment on this story.

In a statement on social media yesterday evening, Calombaris said: “Although we have all worked tirelessly and mastered the many challenges we have faced recently, Made Establishment has been voluntarily administered with great sadness and regret.

“Personally, the past few months have been the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced. While I am devastated personally, I thank my family, friends, the Made team and our loyal and regular customers. “

