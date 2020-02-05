advertisement

It is believed that a delivery driver was released after a woman accused him of leaving her with a “racist” voicemail.

Aisha McConnell’s 48-year-old mother was waiting for an order from Wren Kitchens last month when the worker called to arrange delivery.

The driver, who was not named, left a message for Aisha. She claims that he had the impression that “someone without an Indian accent wears one”.

Listen to the voicemail below:

Referring to the accent, Aisha from Billericay, Essex said:

When I listened to the voicemail, I thought, “Hmm, that sounds really bad.”

It didn’t sound like an Indian. Even the mannerisms they spoke – you could hear the repetition. It’s a lot of how people think a typical Indian would sound – but they don’t.

The mother said that she immediately felt offended and believed that the message was “targeted” because the driver “assumed” that she was Indian.

If you don’t know me, assume I’m an Indian.

I’m actually half Pakistani and half French – but born and married in England. I consider myself a Brit, but it felt a bit purposeful.

They don’t know anything about me, but they could see my name. I didn’t feel great.

Would he give a Japanese customer a Japanese voice? I dont know.

The 48-year-old pointed out that the recording ended with a laugh, as if “two guys who were traveling and had a lot of fun” had left him.

Aisha played voicemail for her family, who agreed that it was shocking. She called Wren Kitchens to inform the company of the situation and provided the record as evidence.

The company did not respond for a few days, but eventually went back to the frustrated customer and informed them that the driver no longer worked for Wren Kitchens.

Aisha pointed out that the company had not offered a full explanation or apology for what had happened, so she had no idea whether her suspicion that the driver was racist was correct.

If they turned around and said “You’re wrong, that’s someone with an Indian accent”, I would say “Okay, I want to meet this person” because you could tell that it really wasn’t.

[But] I had no explanation.

Wren Kitchens didn’t say he did – but they said he stopped working there. I want clarity from them.

The mother said she was “horrified” if the company simply fired the driver because it would mean “forwarding the problem to his next employer.” She suggested that the driver should undergo “education” to “teach him what is acceptable and what is not.”

He could be a really bad guy who is extremely racist and now extremely angry and knows where I live. I think that’s terrible. I don’t know anything about this guy, but I find it terribly racist – it’s a terrible thing.

An educated person who may be a little more worldly, maybe [thinks] that he is racist and wouldn’t do it, but I don’t know.

I don’t want to guess about him or why he did it, but to be honest it doesn’t really matter. It is simply not appropriate to do this.

Wren Kitchens declined to comment on the matter, but the company has confirmed that the employee in question is no longer working there.

