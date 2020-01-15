advertisement

FIFA announced Wednesday that its eClub World Cup will take place in Milan from February 7-9 after 24 teams secured qualification through five rounds of online matches.

The competition, in its fourth edition, will see the best teams in the world compete in one-on-one and two-on-two competitions in the US-based EA Sports video game company EA Sports.

Italian sides Mkers, AS Roma and Team QLASH will enjoy home support against 21 other teams from around the world, including teams representing major football clubs: Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City, Austria Wien, Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Basel.

“We are proud that over 190 teams from around the world participated in this season’s qualification,” Adrian Rolli, head of eFootball at FIFA, said in a statement https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/news/fifa-eclub -World-cup-2020-to-take-place-in-Milano.

“The introduction of 2v2-based team matches showed a new level of excitement and competition at last year’s event and will undoubtedly evoke great excitement at this year’s tournament as well.”

The event will offer a total $ 100,000 prize pool and a chance to earn Global Series Rankings points that will help players qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup in July. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

