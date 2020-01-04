advertisement

Two years ago, the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders played in an AFC wild card playoff that aired on ABC while an ESPN crew was working on the game. Despite the fact that Texan’s defensive end to J.J. Watt was in an injured reserve at the time and became so attentive that Twitter kept losing its mind with every new mention of the one player who wasn’t really playing.

* Jadeveon Clowney wins the Nobel Prize *

“Wow, look at JJ Watt!”

– Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark), January 7, 2017

The Texans were back in the playoffs on Saturday, this time against the Buffalo Bills. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland broadcast the game for ESPN. This time, J.J. Watt was removed from the list of injured reserves so that he could play. In true Football Guy fashion, Watt returns from an injury faster than expected to be part of the playoff game. ESPN Watt has also put on a microphone so you know what that means …

Holy shit. He is on pic.twitter.com/OuUwxjJHGt

– Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 4, 2020

They will milk JJ Watt’s return until it stops until he tears his other breast because he is coming back too quickly

– Drew Magary (@drewmagary) January 4, 2020

JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT JJ WATT

– Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 4, 2020

AFC Wild Card Game Drinking Game: Drink something every time JJ Watt’s tessitors or boogers rave, even if he’s just looking for a series of downs. Oops, you just died of alcohol poisoning and it’s still light outside.

– Anthony Crupi (@crupicrupicrupi) January 4, 2020

Thank god JJ Watt could play today. I don’t know what ESPN would have filled in the hours before the game, if not …

– Bradley Gelber (@ Bradley Gelber) January 4, 2020

Does anyone know if JJ Watt is in this game? ESPN didn’t mention it.

– The Morning Jab (@MorningJab) January 4, 2020

The Buffalo Bills currently run the Houston J.J. Watt 10-0 in the 2nd quarter.

