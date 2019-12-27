advertisement

ESPN has just received a late Christmas present in the form of its “Monday Night Football” ratings, with the NFL show being the most watched season since 2015, the cable channel said on Friday.

For the second consecutive season, the network saw a total of 12.56 million viewers in 17 games, 8% more than in the previous year (11.65 million). For the third time in a row, “Monday Night Football” was the most-watched series on cable television in 2019, making up 16 of the 20 most-watched cable television broadcasts this year.

The season’s most watched game was the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Fransisco 49ers on November 11 with 16.7 million viewers.

ESPN wasn’t the only network that had a strong NFL season.

The second season of the Thursday Night Football franchise under Fox had an average of 14.9 million viewers, an increase of 4% over the previous year and the highest average number of viewers since 2016. It should be noted that the 14.9 million viewers both Fox and NFL have networks that simulate these games.

ESPN will air one of the wildcard playoff games in early January. The game is simulated on ABC.

