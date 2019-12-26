advertisement

We all make mistakes. It happens to the best of us. (Awful announcement readers and commentators always quickly point out a typo that we commit. And we love you for that.)

But these mistakes – a missed shot, a bad pass, a bad call – can light up in big moments when the spotlight is most intense. ESPN NBA player Mike Breen has announced hundreds of microphone games in almost 30 years. He’s probably seen more basketball than many of us.

However, the action can go so quickly with rules that can sometimes be so confusing that an incorrect call is made during a transmission. Also with the advantage of super slow motion playback. Announcers call what they see, often responding to the thought that comes to mind immediately. However, it is not always the right call.

Such a moment occurred Wednesday evening at the end of the Christmas party between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game was eagerly awaited, not just an inner city showdown but a possible preview of the NBA Western Conference Finals. And the competition ended 3.6 seconds ahead.

LeBron James tried to get 109 on three points, but Clippers player Patrick Beverley threw the ball into the corner when James got up to shoot. The ball got out of hand and the question was whether the property belonged to the Lakers or not, which meant that they were given another attempt to end the game or the clippers that would effectively end the game.

The reflex reaction was that it was Lakers Ball because Beverley was blocking it, wasn’t it? But the repetition – especially in super slow motion – showed Beverley tipped the ball, but LeBron went up to the shot anyway. When the ball went out, James was the last to touch it. Clippers ball!

When Breen called the replay, however, he argued that Beverley knocked the ball out so the Lakers were still in possession. This forced viewers to say, “What …?”

Here is a selection:

What is Breen talking about, ha? He didn’t think it mattered who touched it last?

Mike Breen really thought it was why the ball got out of hand and not who got it out of hand? Maybe that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. First game Mike?

Has anyone caught Mike Breen and suggested that the call be based on “whoever gets the ball out of hand” ?! Steve Javie has to correct him “um, it’s the one who touched it last”. Impressive!

The repetition clearly showed that LeBron’s fingers were the last to touch the ball. So it was a strange call from Breen. The reflex assumption would again be that the player who blocked the ball put it out of play. And so the referees called in the beginning. You can see the official item in the Lakers cart. If no repeat were available, this would have been the decision.

But this was more of a tip – or hit – than a direct block. And the repetition corrected the call, showing that LeBron touched the ball after Beverley tore it out of his grip. This is exactly why sports leagues use video playback to capture what the normal eye might miss when it comes to quick action.

It was just the wrong call. Was it the stupidest call ever made? Of course not. Textbook Twitter exaggeration. But Breen seemed unclear about the rules, which is surprising and probably a little embarrassing for an experienced broadcaster who called so many NBA games in large environments.

Nevertheless, Patrick Beverley delivered an outstanding defensive game, which he became known for in his eight-year NBA career. Stops like this are one reason why the Clippers are considered a favorite to win the NBA championship. Maybe LeBron will be ahead in a future meeting. And hopefully Breen has the chance to call another climatic matchup between the two, ideally with a conference title on the field.

