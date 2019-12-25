advertisement

There is some sad news about this Christmas season when ESPN SEC reporter Ed Aschoff passed away on his 34th birthday after an almost month-long fight against pneumonia. Lake City Reporter employee Zach Abolverdi brought the news to light while paying tribute to his mentor.

Devastated to hear that my friend @AschoffESPN has died after fighting pneumonia.

Ed was an important reason why I chose journalism. He took me under his wing in the sun and I am forever grateful.

Incredible reporter and an even better person. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/OIVvAYM5Kl

– Zach Abolverdi (@ ZachAbolverdi) December 25, 2019

Aschoff graduated as a journalist from the University of Florida in 2008. Immediately after college, Aschoff stayed near Gainesville, reporting for The Gainesville Sun Gators football, basketball, and baseball. In 2011, Aschoff was hired by ESPN to report on SEC football on their SEC blog.

Aschoff announced on Instagram that he had pneumonia when he reported on the Ohio State-Michigan game last month, and posted on Twitter that he had a virus two weeks earlier and was turning into multifocal pneumonia.

After the terrible news, college football community honors poured in.

This is absolutely devastating news. I pray for Ed’s family. I can not believe that. https://t.co/Cr3q9v1igE

– Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 25, 2019

Crushing. So young, so nice. Today was his birthday. A deeply sad news. https://t.co/2y3k8kgymg

– Pat Forde (@ByPatForde), December 25, 2019

Stunned and devastated. Incomprehensible, actually. Ed was a great guy, it’s such a tragedy. https://t.co/nrUtpMJNpX

– Dan Wolken (@DanWolken), December 25, 2019

Ed was pure sunshine and I don’t know anyone who loved his people harder. I am devastated. https://t.co/w3jkIjbwbF

– BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) December 25, 2019

Devastating news. Ed was a bright light in our corner of the world: smart, talented and kind. Condolences to his family and friends.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn), December 25, 2019

I don’t know what to say. just to let you know. Damn it. https://t.co/uGO3ThlKHL

– bomani (@bomani_jones) December 25, 2019

Just a terribly sad story. Ed was highly regarded and made a name for himself in the industry. It is even sadder to die on his birthday just before Christmas. He will be missed.

(Photo: @ZachAbolverdi)

