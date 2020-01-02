advertisement

For the second year in a row, a Boston College Bowl game has been struggling with weather issues. Last year, the Eagles had a lightning strike delay in their first quarter with their Servpro First Responder Bowl (December 26th in Dallas against Boise State). At this point, Boston College was 7-0. The game was eventually canceled two hours later after lightning strikes continued, the first FBS post-season game to be canceled due to the weather. This year the Eagles faced the Cincinnati Bearcats in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, but this game also ended with a weather delay in the first quarter following lightning strikes.

Here is the ESPN coverage of the delay announcement, followed by a review of general college football in the studio:

advertisement

This is what it looked like on the field before deciding to suspend the game:

After about a 15-minute general college football discussion, ESPN has the consequence of NFL Live that aired earlier in the day. (To kick off Dan Snyder’s Happy Thanksgiving press conference.) They also broke in periodically to run and re-run this Birmingham Bowl update.

Depending on what happens to the Birmingham Bowl delay, it could be an interesting evening for ESPN if the game resumes at some point. The main network has planned the Taxslayer Gator Bowl (Indiana-Tennessee, from Jacksonville) for 7:00 p.m. Eastern, so continued play could easily come across it. Meanwhile, ESPN2 offers the Under Armor All-America Game (with the best high school prospects) from 6 p.m. Eastern and ESPNU spent most of the evening college basketball (Liberty-Florida Gulf Coast at 5:00 p.m. ET, North Texas-Western Kentucky at 7:00 p.m. Eastern).

ESPNEWS has only planned studio programs so that a game is no longer available there. However, since the network has limited distribution, it can be annoying to play a game there if some fans don’t receive the channel. We’ll see how to do it.

(Clippit)

advertisement