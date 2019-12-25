advertisement

ESPN College Football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Christmas Eve, which was also his 34th birthday, the network said.

Aschoff had pneumonia, which he discovered on Instagram after working as a side journalist for the Michigan-Ohio State game on November 30.

“Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun,” wrote Aschoff two days after the game. “Getting pneumonia … not so much. But I’m a hockey player. “

ESPN did not announce Aschoff’s cause of death, but Florida sports reporter Steven Abolverdi said on Twitter that it was a result of pneumonia.

“Devastated when I heard that my friend @AschoffESPN died after fighting pneumonia,” Abolverdi tweeted before the ESPN report. “Ed was an important reason why I chose journalism. He took me under his wing in the sun and I am forever grateful. Incredible reporter and an even better person. We will miss you! “

Aschoff leaves his fiancée Katy Berteau, whom he thanked on Instagram earlier this month for his care.

Aschoff covered the University of Florida athletics for the Gainesville Sun before moving to ESPN in 2011.

“As good as a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person,” said Lauren Reynolds, chief editor of ESPN. “He always put people first – those whose stories he told and those who had the honor to work by his side.

“Ed was one of the smartest and smartest reporters I’ve ever worked with.

There was a surge of emotion as friends and colleagues struggled to digest the tragic news.

Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was one of the most sincere, enthusiastic, and personable people I’ve ever seen, and he made the world a better place.

Today is indescribably sad and I am devastated for Katy and his family.

– Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

Devastated by Ed Aschoff’s death. One of the nicest and warmest people I’ve ever met. And if you were lucky enough to get to know him, there is no question that you feel the same way. God, we will miss him.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019

I can’t imagine that I won’t see Ed Aschoff again. I can’t imagine how it happened. He was so damn young and so talented. It is a brutal loss.

– Max Olson (@max_olson), December 25, 2019

Clay Helton, the coach of the University of Southern California (USC), also honored a press conference yesterday.

“Very, very sad,” said Helton. “Very surprising. I wish his family the best. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class for this organization and always for me. Ed, you will be missed.”

ESPN colleagues Andrea Adelson and Chris Low wrote a piece about Aschoff’s life in which they highlighted the characteristics that made him so popular.

“Aschoff was easy to recognize in press compartments. Not only was he almost always the best-dressed person there – with a collection of fancy socks that made him the envy of his fellow human beings – but his radiant smile and radiance always attracted a crowd, ”said the column.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

Originally released as a Christmas tragedy when a television reporter dies

