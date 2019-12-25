advertisement

Edward Aschoff, a beloved ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 34 years old.

“We are very sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” said ESPN in a statement. “He died earlier today on his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee Katy. “

Aschoff is a talented storyteller, whether he was in front of the camera or wrote a written work. He joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network after reporting on recruitment and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun. As a graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff had a strong sense of humor and was associated with many people with whom he crossed professionally or personally.

USC trainer Clay Helton opened his press conference on Tuesday with his thoughts on Aschoff.

“Very, very sad,” said Helton. “Very surprising. I wish his family the best. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class for this organization and always for me. Ed, you will be missed.”

Aschoff was easy to spot in the press compartments. Not only was he almost always the best-dressed person there – with a collection of fancy socks that made him the envy of his fellow human beings – but his radiant smile and radiance always attracted a crowd.

His funny columns on the SEC blog were a must, and he often made fun of everything from his cat Meeko to his love of football. He was the holder of the first season ticket for Atlanta United FC and was there to see how the team won their first MLS Cup in 2018.

Aschoff had the talent to win people’s trust to tell the most delicate stories, including his latest report on the LSU that Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned, and his unique relationship with his father and stepfather.

Aschoff was equally persistent when it came to tracking news and looking at some of the more polarizing issues in college football from a single source. Aschoff and his colleague Adam Rittenberg, reporters at ESPN, won first place in the Football Writers Association of America’s writing competition in the company category in 2016, in which they examined how college football racing plays a role after being given several African-American players entrusted their experiences with race and racism on campus. Michael Weinreb, who served as the competition judge, described the reporting as “eye-opening” and “surprisingly open”.

“Ed was one of the smartest and smartest reporters I’ve ever worked with,” said Lauren Reynolds, ESPN editor-in-chief. “Watching him transform from our Co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a cross-platform national reporter was a pleasure. Because as good as a reporter was, he was an even better person. He always put people first – those whose stories he told and those who had the honor to work by his side.

“The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he has touched has been overwhelming and is evidence of the light he has brought into this world.”

Aschoff, who was widely loved by his ESPN colleagues, was the life of the party on road trips and became a connoisseur of all the top restaurants and night spots in college football. His favorite lunch spot was Ajax Diner on historic Oxford, Mississippi.

In a tweet released Tuesday evening, Rob King, senior vice president of ESPN, described Aschoff as “a ray of light”.

“He smiled with his whole being, loved his fiancee and family and brought joy to the job,” King said in his tweet. “I hope you know him too.”

Several colleagues from Aschoff’s college football reporters also used social media to remember him.

When he grew up in Oxford, Aschoff cut his teeth in SEC football. His father, the late Peter Aschoff, was a professor at Ole Miss. His mother, the late Patricia Aschoff, was a respected special education teacher in the Oxford School District. Aschoff always called them fried chicken and mac and cheese unsurpassed.

Aschoff attended the University of Florida from 2004 to 2008, and he got a close look at Urban Meyer’s Gators National Championship teams and helped represent the 2008 national team for The Gainesville Sun.

When he joined ESPN, Aschoff moved to Atlanta and quickly became known as the ATL Kid. As Aschoff developed in the media world, he was proud to help younger journalists get into the business and was always available to help and advise them as best he could.

He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to take on an expanded national role that included television reporting. For the past three seasons, Aschoff has reported for universities across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and has worked as a television and radio reporter during college football games.

But Aschoff was more than just a college football fan. He loved sports and played for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL, the Colorado Rockies in MLB and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. He saw the Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in June and wrote on his Instagram page: “I remember being a little nerd in the back seat of my parents’ car when my father told me that the new NBA team would do so would be named after a dinosaur. I immediately rejected the Bulls (sorry, mom) and have since opted for the Toronto Raptors. “

Nothing made Aschoff more dizzy than Godzilla, with whom he grew up as an idol. He could hardly suppress his excitement when he was cast as an extra in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, which was released in May, and then could attend the premiere in Los Angeles, where he was a hero from his childhood, met Kyle Chandler.

Aschoff and his fiancee Katy were due to get married in New Orleans in April. When Katy Edward made a suggestion last December, she gave him a Godzilla ring when she fell on one knee.

