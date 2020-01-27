advertisement

It appears that ESPN will take Jessica Mendoza from Sunday Night Baseball. Overall, the “disaster” of the current SNB status (Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Mendoza) has been widely criticized, and Mendoza in particular has recently been in for her comments on ESPN shows in which she beat up Mike Fiers for explosions Seized to an unbelievable extent The whistle on the Houston Astros electronic theft shield (which caused additional criticism for its role in the New York Mets and the mediation of Astros’ scandalous figure Carlos Beltran).

Now Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has reported that Mendoza appears to be reallocated, although it is not yet 100% certain:

ESPN is working to remove Jessica Mendoza from her “Sunday Night Baseball” booth, the Post has learned.

As for the rest of the SNB’s stand, ESPN executives are still determining the plan. According to sources, however, Alex Rodriguez has been assured that he is welcome again.

According to sources, Matt Vasgersian’s status as a leading player remains in question as Jon Sciambi and Karl Ravech may be substitutes.

… According to sources, Mendoza has not been fully informed that she is absent from the SNB, which is why the decision has not yet been made 100 percent. In theory, ESPN could change its mind.

ESPN managers insist that they still have big plans for Mendoza, who just signed a multi-million dollar deal last year.

If Mendoza is removed from the SNB, she is likely to appear in various ESPN studio programs, and she may also call the weekday games. And it also seems likely that this is only the last case where ESPN puts someone in a less prominent role, but insists that this is not a downgrade. There have been many instances over the years, from Mike Ditka (NFL countdown to “SportsCenter Contributor”) to Brent Musburger (ABC Primetime Games to SEC Network). Now it appears that Mendoza is joining this group.

Mendoza joined ESPN in 2007 as a college softball analyst, then to Baseball Tonight in 2014 (do you remember this show?!) And also contributed to the MLB television programs that year. She was the first analyst to call the Women’s College World Series for ESPN. Sitting at the booth with Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson, she was the first analyst to call an entire ESPN MLB game in August 2015. She worked baseball with Dave O’Brien and Dallas Braden on Monday night. Not long after, she replaced Curt Schilling (who was fired for his anti-trans comments and defenses against her) at the SNB, first as a supplement, then for the rest of the season, and then permanently.

There is a lot to do with discussions about Mendoza. Part of the criticism of her, including from media personalities, was absolutely sexist and unfair. And even when it comes to discussing their dual roles as Mets employee and ESPN spokeswoman, the many former MLB players who hold positions in teams and in the media are not always taken up immediately. However, there is an argument that Mendoza appears to play a more influential role in the front office than many of these ex-players, which adds an extra layer to this debate.

There is also legitimate criticism of Mendoza’s comments on the show that do not necessarily stem from sexism, especially when it comes to the (missing) stand chemistry with current SNB partners Rodriguez and Vasgersian. How much of it goes to Mendoza and how much to its partners is certainly up for debate. But it seems to be the problem that ESPN chooses.

(The New York Post)

