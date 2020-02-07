advertisement

One of the most unusual things about ESPN compared to many other companies is that there is very rarely a direct layoff if they make a change to a prominent employee. When we dealt with Curt Schilling’s public discharge in 2016 (after comments and doubling), we found only seven more layoffs of contracted on-air talent, most of them for fairly serious and / or embarrassing offenses. Since then there have been some, but not many. More common approaches to on-air switching from ESPN, including not renewing contracts upon contract or reassigning contracted talent elsewhere until their contract expires.

The move is particularly notable for its impact on media coverage. Since the newly assigned employee is still under contract and plays another role in the company, this means that he usually does not immediately criticize the change to the press (as was the case with some dismissed or unrecovered employees) newly assigned person also includes something in their new role (even if the new role sometimes corresponds to being sent to a farm in the hinterland). The most recent case is Jessica Mendoza, who has been removed from high-profile Sunday Night Baseball, but is taking on a new “expanded role” with a number of lesser-known tasks. But she is far from the only one with whom this has happened. Here are some of the key reassignments that ESPN has made over the years (other companies have done this at times, but ESPN has done a lot) in chronological order in which the reassignment occurred. (This is not a complete list, just some of the most notable.)

Ron Jaworski: The Jaworski train bears some of the greatest similarities to the Mendoza train in that it also appeared on one of the network’s best-known programs and was then assigned elsewhere. Jaworski worked as a Monday night football analyst from 2006 to 2011 (alongside Tony Kornheiser for the first two years, then alongside Jon Gruden, while Mike Tirico called play-by-play all these years). In 2012, ESPN chose this booth for Tirico and Gruden only, but signed Jaworski for an expansion that would “be present all year round” (in a variety of studio shows with a lower profile; he got some from his own SportsCenter- Specials, but he was never on something as famous as MNF again. Jaworski was then affected by the April 2017 layoffs, although his contract ran until 2022, and although there were some discussions that ESPN wanted to bring him back, it didn’t.

advertisement

As for Kornheiser, he went back to Pardon The Interruption after the 2008 season from Monday Night Football and Pardon The Interruption, but referred to fear of flying. And his longtime colleague at the Washington Post, Leonard Shapiro, found it credible and wrote: “This time I pull the plug on my skeptic meter and take his statement on the absolute face value. I have worked with the man for more than 30 years and know exactly what a flying phobia he had that seemed to worsen every time he shot a couple of Scotch and who knows what else he needs to get on a plane … A mutual friend also told me on Monday that he was recently had spoken to Tony and said he was already afraid of the prospect of flying the unfriendly sky almost three months before he had to drive to the airport for the first television program of the year August. “That may be Kornheiser’s desire to replace him with Gruden, but only the people who are close to this decision really know. At the moment he’s not making this list, but Jaworski certainly.

Brent Musburger: After almost two decades at CBS, Musburger joined ABC and ESPN in 1990, naming many of the largest college football games including seven national championships (2000, 2004, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014). In 2006, he was named the first announcer for the new ABC primetime package, Saturday Night Football. He held this role during the 2013 season. However, the 2013 national championship game was about his comments about A.J. McCarron’s then-girlfriend Katherine Webb and some other unusual moments the following season, including his famous interview with Eminem. And his contract had expired; ESPN signed him to a new contract for the 2014 season, but not to continue playing Saturday Night Football (which went to Chris Fowler instead), but to make him the lead announcer on the new SEC network.

The former ESPN manager John Wildhack (now Syracuse AD) made a great effort to implement this step in a publication and said: “The key voice for this major network launch is an exciting new chapter in his legendary career strengthens our commitment and our investment into the SEC network, ”was a clear devaluation for Musburger (especially because it is no longer intended for playoff games). And while Musburger made the decision, he was a little disappointed that he had primarily lost the playoff games. Many fans were rather disappointed that he generally relegated to lesser-known games (though he still got some big ones from time to time, including the 2014 Iron Bowl at ESPN). Subsequently, Musburger caused some controversy with its 2017 Sugar Bowl comments on Joe Mixon and its doubling. He later retired from ESPN in January 2017 to form the Vegas Sports and Information Network. He still does that, and in 2018 he also became the radio voice of the Oakland Raiders, a position that he still holds (and that becomes easier after moving to Vegas). But ESPN, which moved him from “Lead CFB Announcer” to “Lead SEC Network Announcer”, was definitely a downgrade, despite their spin efforts.

Mark May: May joined ESPN in 2001 and appeared on various platforms, particularly the College Football Final from 2001 to 2014. Rece Davis moderated the show at that time and Trev Alberts was another analyst in the early years, but the show really got prominent, when Lou Holtz joined ESPN in 2005 and replaced Alberts. In 2015, ESPN turned this program upside down and invited Adnan Virk as the host (instead of Rece Davis, who hosted from 2001 to 2014 but was preparing for the GameDay college), and Danny Kanell and Joey Galloway as analysts. Before the 2014 season, Holtz announced that he would retire at the end of the year to “practice my golf a bit more”. That’s exactly what he did when he left at 78, which is why he doesn’t really count here. But May certainly does.

After the 2014 season, May was struck from the college football final, especially by the fans of the state of Ohio, whom he kept trolling. And while that was used as preparation for new shows (especially the ABC studio with John Saunders and Mack Brown), these were generally in lower profile slots. And when he became known, things weren’t going well. May was then caught firing in April 2017. (Interestingly, in 2018, May gathered with Holtz for a series of The Crowd’s Line videos that they still do and that are still very small on YouTube.)

Jason Whitlock: Perhaps the greatest example of downgrade reassignment is Whitlock, who initially worked for ESPN from 2002 to 2006 and then returned there in 2013. At that point, he said to Bill Simmons, “I’m doing a Black Grantland at ESPN. “The result was The Undefeated (a name that was announced in February 2015 along with the launch date in summer 2015). For most of Whitlock’s first year at ESPN, nothing seemed to happen to the site at all, but the site has made some adjustments in the final months of 2014. However, in April 2015, Deadspin’s Greg Howard released a devastating and thorough publication. Report on Whitlock’s mismanagement of the website (although Whitlock later insisted “they made it up”), and in June 2015 ESPN brought an unprecedented step backwards with the following statement to Whitlock:

As we continue the process of creating The Undefeated – a new ESPN site focused on racing and sports – we have jointly decided to make some structural adjustments to maximize the skills and strengths of our team and get the best possible output for the site and for all ESPN. To this end, Jason Whitlock is now fully focused on what he does best: creating distinctive and compelling content that will be available on different ESPN platforms. Jason’s thought-provoking perspective has always been a hallmark of his work and this enables him to fully devote his time and energy to it. As a result, he will make significant contributions to multiple ESPN units and programs. Since returning to ESPN, Jason has been instrumental in building the foundation for a strong editorial team, formulating the vision for the project, and working with our digital product team to develop the website design.

Leon Carter – an experienced journalist leader who officially joined the website in January after senior executives from the New York Daily News and ESPNNewYork.com – will in the meantime take over the day-to-day administration of the website’s editorial processes and personnel.

After that, Whitlock didn’t create much “more distinctive and compelling content” for ESPN. Occasionally he showed up in studio shows for the next month, but made some embarrassing headlines along the way and did so on Twitter. In July 2015, we thought he was the ESPN version of Silicon Valley’s Bighead, someone you pay for not working and not getting in your way. He closed negotiations on an early exit from ESPN to rejoin Fox, a move that became official in October 2015.

John Kruk and Curt Schilling: Kruk joined ESPN in 2004 as a baseball tonight analyst and moved to Sunday Night Baseball in 2013. He replaced Terry Francona (who had returned to MLB to manage the Cleveland Indians). Schilling joined ESPN in 2010 and Sunday Night Baseball in 2014, though he hasn’t broadcast many TV shows this year due to ongoing cancer treatment. In August 2015, Schilling was suspended for tweeting a meme comparing the percentage of Muslim extremists to the percentage of Germans who were Nazis, and Mendoza replaced him with much initial praise and suggestions that this move be permanent should. Schilling was suspended for the rest of the season, Mendoza replaced him in the remaining SNB broadcasts.

In January 2016, ESPN announced a new SNB team, whose new analyst Dan Shulman has been taken over by Mendoza and Aaron Boone. Schilling switched to Monday Night Baseball, “a weekly MLB platform broadcast nationwide on TV featuring the best teams, matchups, and players from across the league” (yes, but not as “good” as on Sunday)! ) while Kruk returned to Baseball Tonight where he “resumed his role as a full time studio analyst for Baseball Tonight, a role he held from 2004 to 2012 before moving on to game analysis”. Two downgrades for the price of one. Schilling never made it to Monday Night Baseball since he was released in April for submitting and defending anti-trans comments. Kruk and ESPN “agreed” to end their relationship in late 2016, and Kruk then moved to CSN Philadelphia as a game analyst.

Mike Ditka: Ditka first came to ESPN in 2004 and worked for Monday Quarterback, NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter. He participated in the NFL countdown show on Sunday in 2006 and performed there until 2015. He caused some controversy and remarkable moments. In early 2016, Ditka became very political with criticism of President Obama and made fun of Donald Trump: Shortly afterwards (although it is unclear whether there is a direct connection), he was replaced on Sunday by Matt Hasselbeck, but signed a two-countdown-year expansion as a “SportsCenter employee”. And boy, did you try to spin this:

“This new role is really a blessing,” said Ditka. “That’s what I asked for. After many years of weekend trips, I’m thrilled to be able to watch NFL games comfortably from home on Sundays and Mondays. I enjoy being part of the game and part of ESPN. I really do. So that’s it a great solution. “

Seth Markman, Senior Coordinating Producer at ESPN at NFL Studio, added: “Mike spoke to me about his role for the next season at the end of the year. Fortunately, we were able to reach an agreement that works for him and keeps him as part of our ESPN family. This announcement is great news for us and our viewers because Coach Ditka is still someone that NFL fans respect and admire everywhere. “

Yes, it is possible that this was really initiated by Ditka, who wanted to work less. He was 76 at the time. But that was an incredible downgrade, and Ditka was surely not seen too often in studio shows after that. The most important thing about him was that he criticized Colin Kaepernick and Obama on external radio programs. He was then caught firing in April 2017. Even if it was a downgrade initiated by Ditka, it was definitely a downgrade that caused him to leave ESPN shortly afterwards.

Jemele Hill and Michael Smith: Both Smith and Hill had long runs with ESPN from 2004-2019 and 2006-2018, respectively. The remarkable art of downgrading part came at SC6, the 6pm. SportsCenter variant; It was announced in late 2016 that they would host this, and it had skyrocketed before it started in February 2017. But in the fall of 2017, Hill got into a national controversy with her tweets about President Donald Trump as “a white superpower who has largely surrounded himself with other white superpowers” and “an unfit, bigoted, incompetent idiot”. ESPN rejected them but did not officially punish them (although they have reportedly tried to blow them up but other black hosts have refused to fill them out). She was suspended for a tweet two weeks later, suggesting that fans who were dissatisfied with the cowboys could boycott the team’s sponsors, causing Smith to one day drop out of the SC6 and then moderate it solo.

The art of downgrading didn’t become known until January 2018, when Hill left SC6 to join The Undefeated, “out of a strong desire to report, write, and comment again” (all of this may be true, but it was very clear At the time when ESPN did not support Hill, Smith, and SC6, Smith left SC6 in March to participate in “other projects” and was redesigned as “Yet Another Non-Controversial SportsCenter” with Sage Steele and Kevin Negandhi at that time ESPN was on the full weight of their promo machine, ESPN and Hill made a takeover agreement in autumn 2018 and they joined The Atlantic, Smith really didn’t get many “other projects” (except occasional guest hosting at various shows) and im entered into a purchase agreement with ESPN last October.

Michelle Beadle: Beadle first joined ESPN in 2009 and NBC in 2012. In March 2014, she returned to ESPN. This was the second station to go through a remarkable downgrade. Beadle was part of ESPN’s well-known launch of Get Up in April 2018, with ESPN even relocating the NBA countdown to Bristol and then New York City so that she could do that, but she left the show in August 2018 (after criticizing for her) Comments on how she no longer watches football because the leagues deal with violence against women. This prompted her to sign an extension with ESPN to focus on the NBA and with the countdown (which was then relocated back to Los Angeles) and the new post-game show After The Buzzer (which was the countdown) was) to continue; Here is the main part of this release:

Following the launch of NBA After The Buzzer and the NBA countdown, Michelle Beadle has renewed her contract with ESPN and will return to Los Angeles to focus on the NBA. She will no longer be the host of the ESPN morning show Get Up! and their last show will be August 29th. Beadle starts her third season as the presenter of the NBA countdown along with analysts Jalen Rose, Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce. She will continue to moderate NBA studio coverage for Christmas and during the NBA playoffs and finals.

“We are very excited to launch ESPN’s first NBA post-game show,” said Connor Schell, ESPN’s Executive Vice President. “We are doubling the content of our NBA studio at a time when the NBA is up to date and fan interest continues to grow, and we are doing this with Michelle because it is so important to our coverage.” Since the basketball world is looking at LA with new interest, we have come to the right place to report on it. “

As with some of these other moves, Beadle may have been interested in some of these moves, but it was certainly a lesser-known collection of roles than before in Get Up (especially since she was already doing countdown tasks there). Finally, she was replaced at the countdown before the 2019-20 season and negotiated a buyout with ESPN.

advertisement