ESPN’s stand for Monday Night Football has been widely criticized. However, after the network’s 17-game list of regular seasonal broadcasts was completed, viewer numbers showed why NFL rights are still so important to the network.

As release notes for the end of the season of ESPN, MNF gave ESPN Kabel’s most viewed series and sixteen rating wins as well as growth in viewership for the second time in a row.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football has celebrated its most watched regular season since 2015 and ended the NFL schedule with 17 games in 2019 with 12,569,000 viewers – an eight percent increase over the previous year (11,654,000 in 2018). MNF has now had one season in a row with eight percent viewer benefits and has increased by an impressive 17 percent overall compared to 2017 (10,788,000). For the third year in a row, MNF is cable’s most viewed television series.

The litany of accomplishments is certainly impressive:

Highlights of the MNF season 2019:

MNF accounted for 16 of the 20 most watched TV shows on cable in 2019 (Live + on the same day, without programs less than 15 minutes long).

MNF was that Most viewed shipment on all 16 Mondays in households, viewers and all important demos for men and adults.

MNF helped ESPN win the night of all 16 Mondays this season among all networks in households, viewers and all important demos for men and adults (18-34, 18-49, 25-54).

MNF The most watched game of the season was Seahawks-49ers on November 11th with 16,734,000 viewers – the most watched MNF game since Lions cowboys in December 2016.

MNFThe ten most frequently measured markets in 2019: New Orleans (15.8), San Diego (11.5), Richmond (10.7), Las Vegas (10.5), Denver (10.5), Buffalo (10.4), Seattle-Tacoma (10 , 3), Kansas City (10.3), Albuquerque (10.1) and Cleveland (9.9).

The ESPN NFL season isn’t over either. You still have a wild card game (to be determined once playoff matchups are set after Sunday), along with the Pro Bowl in January. Since Jimmy Pitaro reaffirmed ESPN’s commitment to the NFL as a priority after taking office as president, there have been numerous indications that ESPN will attempt to maintain his Monday Night Football rights, for which the network annually earns $ 1.9 billion pays until 2021.

These numbers, especially for a cable network, could help improve the feasibility of this approach. This is a clear difference from what the network had to expect before Pitaro’s regime in 2017.

(ESPN)

