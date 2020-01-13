advertisement

According to reports, ESPN is planning a big piece to solve Monday Night Football’s problem.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy said the network is ready to offer Tony Romo an annual salary of between $ 10 million and $ 14 million. He would be the highest paid sportscaster in television history and would far exceed the current top salary of an NFL TV analyst.

Romo’s contract with CBS expires after the current NFL season. With the three-year contract, which he signed at the broadcast booth after he left professional football, he makes $ 4 million a year.

During his three seasons on the broadcast booth, Romo has become enormously popular with viewers with his exciting personality and fascinating insights. His ability to correctly predict plays before they took place, depending on his education and situation, was particularly impressive.

As Romo approaches the TV agency, there is speculation as to how his success could lead to a huge increase. Viewers don’t normally hear football television programs for the announcers, but Romo’s analysis became almost as convincing as the game he announced.

Realistically, however, there aren’t that many options for Romo in other high-profile role networks. Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth at NBC’s Sunday Night Football booth are Fox’s top analysts. Monday Night Football may not be as prestigious as it used to be, but ABC and ESPN have often tried to attract random viewers with their announcers. Romo, who made a highly regarded move to MNF, would draw the attention of ESPN, which is in demand for his Showcase NFL show.

ESPN has been desperately trying to find an analyst for MNF who could find the same recognition as Romo. But hiring Romo’s former Dallas Cowboys teammate Jason Witten last season was a failed experiment, mostly because Witten wasn’t that talented behind the mic. This season, Booger McFarland’s analysis has often been mocked for obvious observations and questionable strategies. Awful Announcing readers voted McFarland and play-by-play partner Joe Tessitore the worst of the 14 NFL broadcasting teams for the 2019 season.

No, Booger McFarland, the Minneapolis miracle didn’t go “against the Vikings”. pic.twitter.com/QZNReMKYDt

– Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) December 3, 2019

These are the headlines that ESPN will certainly want to avoid next season. An announcement team should not be the story during a game broadcast, especially because of its unpopularity and bad commentary. But if the MNF crew is the story due to remarkable calls and strong analysis, that would be a welcome attention.

The contract offer for Romo reported by ESPN could almost double the top salary of an NFL TV analyst. McCarthy said Aikman is currently the highest paid employee with an annual salary of $ 7.5 million. ESPN has already paid a lot of money for its MNF color commentator and paid Jon Gruden $ 6 million a year. The gold standard for NFL stations is John Madden, who earns $ 8 million annually.

Big money isn’t the only temptation that ESPN is considering catching Romo from CBS. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN managers have looked at CBS ‘top NFL game maker Jim Rikhoff as a replacement for outgoing MNF producer Jay Rothman. Working with a trusted colleague would certainly make switching to ESPN more enjoyable, and Rikhoff’s familiarity with Romo would likely affect the choice of an ideal player to mate with the analyst.

On the CBS television shows, Jim Nantz has released fewer play-by-play comments to light up Romo’s analysis. Some critics said Romo talks too much, often interrupts Nantz and prevents him from determining the scene and providing basic details about a particular piece. But Nantz realized that Romo enjoyed talking about his thought process at the beginning of the play, which often led to the analysis, which was considered to be so entertaining and insightful.

For me, the chances that Romo will come to Disney depend on whether Disney can get an extra package for ABC. In any case, I cannot imagine a scenario in which they would pair Romo with Tessitore. https://t.co/SXsjfYWNSC

– SportsTVRatings (@SportsTVRatings) January 13, 2020

It’s hard to imagine Romo working so well with Tessitore, who has a more bombastic style. So if ESPN gets Romo, it is likely that a new player will also be part of the MNF package.

Would ESPN’s offer be too extensive for CBS? The network has several other internal candidates that could replace Romo on the # 1 NFL broadcasting team. But CBS also hired Romo, who took a big chance for a rookie station with no TV experience, a risk that pays off wonderfully. Anyone else who works with Nantz would probably look like a downgrade.

But could CBS be looking for another big piece for a top-class analyst?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a “non-ESPN network” asked Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback, if he was interested in withdrawing from the NFL and going to the broadcast booth. Such a report could be an indication from CBS that it is willing to depart from Romo and has a replacement ready when he leaves. An important indication from McCarthy’s report is that CBS has the right to comply with every offer made to Romo.

It is probably not a coincidence that ESPN’s potential offer was reported soon afterwards to show CBS what it takes to keep Romo. Negotiating through the press is the kind of development that makes these rumors hiss.

(Front Office Sports)

