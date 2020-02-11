advertisement

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle On Ice”, which was played on February 22, 1980 in Lake Placid, New York, in the first game of the medal round of the 1980 Winter Olympics against the much favored Soviet Union (you would be against Finland Get gold). And NHL Network, ESPN and NBCSN are all programming for this anniversary. ESPN announced on Tuesday its plans, which include broad coverage of ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 23. Further information on their publication:

On Sunday, February 23, ESPN and ABC celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary “Miracle on Ice” – when the US ice hockey team defeated the then much-favored Soviet Union on February 22, 1980 and won a gold medal. Special programs for ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are broadcast all day, including a one-hour SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40, Walt Disney Pictures’ Miracle and more.

“The impact of the game” Miracle on Ice “and the eventual gold medal can still be felt throughout the sports world and even after four decades,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, ESPN Vice President for Programming and Acquisitions. “For the 40th anniversary, we wanted to help fans celebrate in different ways, including a brand new program with rarely seen footage. In combination with the very first presentation of Walt Disney Pictures’ Miracle on ESPN and an additional presentation of our 30 for 30: fans of miracles and men can experience the story from different perspectives. “

In order to relive all the moments steeped in history and to define today’s legacy, Jeremy Schaap will host the SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 14:00. ET on ABC. Schaap will team up with players from the team such as Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig and Mark Johnson to share their memories and describe the decades since. The special will include expanded, rarely seen footage from the “Miracle on Ice” game during the sixty minutes. An encore presentation will be available at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

“It was really special to have three names synonymous with the” Miracle on Ice “that was directly involved in the project,” said Denny Wolfe, Senior Managing Producer at ESPN. “The play really takes you behind the scenes and gives the impact a game has had on many people’s lives.”

ESPN’s SportsCenter will also offer an SC featured segment for the anniversary this morning. The 2004 Disney film Miracle will be shown on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. East with limited trade interruption. At 22:00 p.m. ESPN will also broadcast its 2015 30 for 3o edition of Miracles And Men (directed by Jonathan Hock). Eastern on the main ESPN network and re-broadcast the SportsCenter Special hosted by Schaap at 11:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.

Meanwhile, NBCSN will debut on Wednesday, February 19, at 11:30 p.m. with a special to mark the 40th anniversary of Miracle On Ice. Eastern (after the Wednesday Night Hockey broadcast). NHL Network is also doing a lot on this anniversary. For starters, they are broadcasting Miracle a total of six times this month, including a #NHLMovieNight on Twitter on December 22 (broadcasting begins at 4:00 p.m. East that day) with the participation of the league office, the NHL teams, USA Hockey and more. They also have a new conversation between Bob Costas and Al Michaels about the team’s 1980 run, its lasting impact and Michael’s famous “Do you believe in miracles?” Yes! “Call for victory over the Soviet Union. Vignettes from this conversation will be shown throughout the month and interspersed in the Miracle broadcast. Here’s one of those about the call itself:

In addition, NHL Network will broadcast a new conversation between moderator Tony Luftman and 1980 US team captain Mike Eruzione throughout the February program. In addition, members of this U.S. team will be added to their studio programs throughout the month and will feature exclusive content from NHL network personalities and current NHL players discussing the 1980 Olympics on their February social media feeds. A particularly notable feature is February 21st NHL now to cover the USA team reunion. Here’s more about it:

NHL Network’s daily studio show, NHL Now, will air on Friday, February 21 at 4:00 p.m. from Team USA’s reunion in Las Vegas. ET. Tony Luftman, host of the NHL network, and analyst Brian Lawton, who played for Team USA head coach Herb Brooks in 1987 as a member of the Minnesota North Stars, will interview team members about their winning experience in Lake Placid, New York, 40 years ago ,

So a whole range of anniversary content will be posted on ESPN, NBCSN and NHL Network, and those interested in reporting on this anniversary will have a wide choice.

