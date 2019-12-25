advertisement

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, the company announced.

Aschoff posted on his Instagram account on Dec. 2 that he contracted pneumonia while covering the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 30.

Aschoff and his fiancée Katy Berteau were to be married in April in New Orleans.

He posted December 4 on Instagram, with a picture of Berteau, “Having pneumonia is so terrible. As absolutely the worst. But it helps that this sweet angel cares for you even when she is in danger of getting this spiritual illness on her own. All the soup, tea and delicious food have stopped me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. I love you heart. Thanks for agreeing with my 5th coughing ”

Aschoff settled in Los Angeles the last three years while covering college football for ESPN on multiple platforms. He had been with the company since 2011, starting as a reporter from Atlanta focusing on the Southeastern Conference.

“Ed was one of the smartest and brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” said ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds. “Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multi-platform national reporter was a treat. As far as an Ed reporter was concerned, he was an even better person. He always put people in first of all – those who told of him, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.

“The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been great, and is a testimony of the light he brought into this world.”

ESPN Senior Vice President Rob King tweeted, “Our friend Ed Aschoff, fondly remembered by many on this dizzying day, was a ray of light. He smiled with all his being, loved his fiancé and his family and brought joy to the work. I hope you have known it too. “

