It is well known that streaming services often run into problems during high profile events, as the number of viewers from the Super Bowl to the World Cup is so high. Well, Monday night’s college football playoff national championship game had some of the same issues, this time with ESPN’s streaming options.

Does anyone else have problems streaming the game through the ESPN app?

– Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 14, 2020

Why can’t @espn find out how streaming works on big games? It’s the same every time.

– Chris (@ smitty1789) January 14, 2020

Hey @espn, could I somehow stream the biggest game of the year for your app you advertised? If you could, that would be great … thanks

– Erick Weinreich (@ Erickson757) January 14, 2020

You’d think @espn would have fixed its streaming service after the embarrassment of the semi-final. pic.twitter.com/f123Hu9lV3

– Cory Dippold (@cdipp), January 14, 2020

How can such a large company not find out its app / streaming … it’s really incredible!

– Kevin Williams (@ kaydub03) January 14, 2020

I would love to see the #NationalChampionship, but the @ espn streaming server had other plans …

– Austin Bracci (@A_Braccoli) January 14, 2020

I’m glad @espn can’t handle streaming the @ CFBPlayoff championship game. I shouldn’t be surprised. It’s just disappointing. Thanks for nothing. #ESPN #LSUvsCLEM #NationalChampionship

– Andrew Walker (@ WalkerTN15), January 14, 2020

Streaming errors on the biggest night of college football. Not a good look @espn

– Sam Haymon (@samhaymon) January 14, 2020

Lol her app crashed on the whistle. No streaming. No cellphone. No app. Half American cannot see the game at the moment.

Golden standard. HAHA. FOX Sports, NBC, literally everyone would be a better choice for this great game than #ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ZS4ozCNEbs

– jon.bonomo (@thefootgeneral) January 14, 2020

ESPN app is terrible. The biggest game of the year and the entire streaming service has failed.

– Trey Ferguson (@TFergusonPDX), January 14, 2020

Contact @ espn’s app streaming service and it is possible not to work for the biggest game of the year. National # NationalChampionship #ESPN #espnblackout

– Whitney Bowers (@whitneyebowers) January 14, 2020

These are just a few of the many, many tweets that are complaining about ESPN streaming here. And AA employees were able to check whether there were problems with the ESPN app, both with Verizon FiOS and with Charter as a provider. It worked on a Roku in California with AT&T authentication, and it works for some other people as well. So this is not a general failure, but it is definitely a serious one. And it is a very unfortunate time for those who want to see this important game.

(Photo via Cory Dippold on Twitter)

