Another sports documentary is coming to ESPN, and this is on the first black player in the NHL, Willie O’Ree. O’Ree made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins in 1958 and made it despite being blind in one eye (thanks to a puck two years ago that hid this injury). Willie, a new documentary about O’Ree directed by Laurence Mathieu-Leger, has won several awards at the festival circuit (one of the top 5 audience favorites at the Hot Docs Film Festival, best sports documentary at the Downtown LA Film Festival and audience award for the best documentary at the Middleburg Film Festival), and now it’s ESPN. More from an NHL publication:

Bryant McBride and Laurence Mathieu-Leger, producers of the critically acclaimed documentary Willie, today announced a partnership with ESPN to air the film this spring for Black History Month. The film will be available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app in February and will be broadcast four times on ESPN2. The first television program will be broadcast on February 17th at 7:00 p.m. (CET). The following shows will take place on February 18, 20 and 24.

“Given the impact Willie will have and will continue to have on the game, we are excited to bring his story to the fore on our platforms,” ​​said Brian Lockhart, ESPN’s executive producer for original content. “His journey is a great example of the meaningful and effective stories that we appreciate and love to tell.”

“We are delighted to partner with ESPN to share Willie’s story far and wide,” said Bryant McBride, “Willie” producer. “Willie’s commitment to hockey and helping others has helped so many, but we hope that this partnership with ESPN will ensure that his work has a cross-generational impact on the sports world and beyond.”

“Willie O’Ree is a hockey pioneer who paved the way for numerous players from different backgrounds who played the sport in the many years after his NHL debut,” said Kim Davis, Executive Vice President, Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative affairs. “As we go to Black History Month, we’re excited to see Willie air on all ESPN platforms to further highlight Willie’s pioneering hockey effort.”

O’Ree was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada in 1935, the youngest of 13 children. Originally he wanted to play professional baseball, but experienced a breakup during a tryout in the United States and focused on hockey. He made his NHL debut with the Bruins on January 18, 1958 and then played two seasons in the NHL and more than 20 seasons in professional ice hockey. He won two titles in the old Western Hockey League from 1964 to 1965 and 1968 to 1969. And his NHL career is particularly notable for his pioneering status; While the NHL would have no other black player until Mike Marson was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 1974, many black players have followed in their footsteps since then. O’Ree was appointed NHL Diversity Ambassador in 1994 and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. More on him on the film’s website, williedoc.com:

Amid the tumultuous struggle of the United States for the end of Jim Crow and the birth of the civil rights movement, Willie – the descendant of escaped slaves – was the first black player to skate in a National Hockey League game.

He was blind in one eye – an extraordinary secret that only his sister knew. He played 45 games in the NHL and then 22 years in minor league hockey. Later Willie sold cars, managed fast food restaurants and worked as a security guard in a hotel. When he was appointed NHL Diversity Ambassador in 1994, he was 60 years old. He took the job and he never stopped.

… “Willie” offers historical context and depth for O’Rees incredible journey. The film is a testament to the resilience and determination of a man who was strengthened by the legacy of his family and the people he inspired in the process.

His job is not done.

It is interesting to see how ESPN takes up such documentation, since it was more common to commission documentaries for series 30 for 30. However, this is existing documentation that has already caused quite a stir and has some things to offer. The publication says the team involved is made up entirely of filmmakers from minorities and women, and O’Ree’s story is great to showcase during Black History Month. There are also notable figures supporting the publication that the team involved “is supported by executive producers Ted Leonsis, Sheila Johnson and Earl Stafford and JP Morgan Chase” and with whom they “work closely” with the NHL. And the ESPN platforms are a logical place where this has landed. They have an enormous reach and the combined linear and streaming approach makes sense to bring this to as many people as possible (ESPN premiered several 30 for 30s on their streaming platforms before linear broadcasting). Here is a trailer for the documentary:

Willie is available now in the ESPN app and on ESPN.com and will premiere on February 17th at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Eastern.

