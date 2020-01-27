advertisement

ESPN will air Kobe Bryant’s last NBA game on Monday night to commemorate the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. The game will air at 9 p.m. ET.

In Bryant’s last game, the Lakers played Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. He was the oldest player to ever collect 60 points in one game.

advertisement

“Bryant’s unforgettable performance led to a 60-point game,” announced a tweet from ABC News. ABC is the parent company of ESPN.

Also read: Washington Post suspends reporter after tweeting about Kobe Bryant Rape Case

ESPN aired a prime time special on Bryant’s life on Sunday evening, just a few hours after his death. ABC also broadcast the special titled “Kobe Bryant: The Legend”.

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and ESPN and ABC News reporter Tom Rinaldi anchored the one-hour special at 10 p.m. ET Sunday. The latest details of the helicopter crash that killed a total of nine people were reported, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The importance of his contribution to his sport, as well as his cultural and philanthropic influence, was also highlighted. The special also included interviews with basketball players and people who knew the NBA legend.

Other legends, such as Michael Jordan, paid tribute to Bryant in the hours after his death.

“I am shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death. Words cannot describe the pain I feel,” said the former Chicago Bulls player in a statement posted by his manager Estee Portnoy on Twitter.

Kobe Bryant Splashes Champagne On The Face And Breaks The Internet (Photos)

Previous slide

Next slide

Laker’s legend scores 60 points against Utah Jazz to end his career

The Los Angeles Lakers Instagram account posted this photo, where Kobe Bryant is taking his first retirement after his last game on Wednesday. And of course reddit wouldn’t let it lie.

advertisement