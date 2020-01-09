advertisement

Last January, ESPN launched an ad during the College Football Playoff National Championship, which featured several upcoming 30 for 30 subjects. Some of these films have aired since then, including Janet Guthrie, Dennis Rodman, Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, and some have not yet been officially announced (those that treat Lance Armstrong and Florence Griffith-Joyner), but one that is sure to bring a lot of Attention had announced its premiere dates Thursday. This will be Vick, a two-part documentary about former college and NFL quarterback Michael Vick and his ups and downs, from college fame to the success of the NFL to prison for his role as a dog fighter, and his return to the NFL ,

Vick will air Part 1 on ESPN on Thursday, January 30, at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the second part after a week later on Thursday February 6th at 9pm. ET. It is staged by Stanley Nelson (Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, Telling Us That We Are Ascending: The History of Black Colleges and Universities) and it sounds like it is not just exploring Vick’s individual history, but the wider context. More information about ESPN:

Beginning as a high school star in Newport News, Virginia, “Vick” traces the quarterback’s rise as a college football phenomenon and is number one in the Atlanta Falcons’ overall designs – the first African-American quarterback to be selected with the pickaxe. In the NFL, Vick would not only stand out for his unique athleticism, but also for his reputation as a cultural icon, a star who refused to turn his back on the friends who were with him from the start. Ultimately, it would be this rejection that indicated his demise.

Vick quickly transitioned from superstar athlete to national pariah; From one of the most popular players in the NFL – and all sports – to a man as marginalized as practically any other personality in the United States. But Vick’s style of play would revolutionize the position of the quarterback, and his success on the field would open doors for more black quarterbacks.

“As a historical documentary filmmaker, I was interested in incorporating Michael Vick’s life into larger historical stories – stories about race and sport, poverty and power, and the criminal justice system,” said director Nelson. “In the film we see how Vick’s childhood influences the choices he makes and how these larger social forces influence his trajectory. I hope that the viewers of the film get a broader insight into the social context that gave Vick’s story and its reverberating impact. “

This isn’t the first multi-part episode from 30 to 30, but it’s interesting to see a second episode a week later. Celtics-Lakers: Best of Enemies consisted of three parts and a total of five hours, but was broadcast on consecutive nights. OJ: Made In America consisted of five parts and eight hours, but these parts were broadcast within a week. However, it may be logical to publish both installments at the same time on the same day of the week (similar to how many TV shows work), and this documentary with slightly darker topics than many 30-for-30 installments can help make the desire to spread it a bit.

As for the subject, it is certainly interesting to read Nelson’s comments on the major historical stories here and how he would like to include them. OJ: Made In America was very successful with this approach and even won the first ESPN Oscar. And it’s definitely credit to discussing this with Vick. It is noteworthy that the previous documentary about him, Bleacher Reports Film 2016 (also titled Vick) did a lot of things well and hip-hop artists who talked about Vick but didn’t include much in his quotes related relationships to this community or to his friends in Virginia. Maybe this will have more on this front.

However, it is worth keeping an eye on how this is taken up on several levels. First, there is a demand for freedom of politics at ESPN. Of course, it hasn’t really been the documentaries criticized for politics so far, and OJ: Made In America (and a few others) have definitely dealt with politics in some places. But Vick is a pretty controversial figure in and of itself and there is still a lot of backlash with everything that concerns him.

(ESPN press room)

