When Tyson Fury signed a contract with Top Rank in early 2019, it blew up any hope of a heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder. That was a surprise as the entertaining draw in December 2018 seemed like an easy decision.

But Top Rank has a contract with ESPN, while Wilders PBC works with Fox Sports. This meant that each rematch not only had to overcome the usual hemming and hemming of boxing matches, but also somehow had to find a way to make both network competitors happy. Today we figured out how that would happen: a jointly produced MGM grand pay-per-view card on February 22, 2020. The deal is reported to include a provision for Wilder-Fury III regardless of the February result.

Dan Rafael from ESPN summarized how we came to this point:

Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions announced on Friday that the fight, as expected, will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and a joint pay-per-view program from Fury broadcaster ESPN and PBC partner Fox Wilders’ pay-per-view battle on November 23, a rematch against Luis “King Kong” Ortiz at the MGM Grand.

Wilder and Fury finally agreed to rematch in a rare deal between rivals Top Rank and PBC, which included a third fight against Wilder-Fury. But before the rematch would take place, the deal required everyone to have two intermediate rounds first. Wilder and Fury survived these struggles to prepare for much larger paydays than they would have had if they had the rematch immediately.

The first match was rightly entertaining and may be remembered primarily by Fury, who fell off the canvas in round 12 after a vicious downfall by Wilder.

We’ll also learn a lot about this fight until February 22nd, and not just because it has the potential to be a good one. If we have both ESPN and Fox Sports on board, we get the typical cross-promotion that we would see on a network, but this time in two network families, both of which have important features to promote the fight between the now and February. Fox obviously has another weekend of regular NFL season games ahead of it, in addition to the NFL playoffs and this year’s Super Bowl. In addition to numerous other options, ESPN also offers its own NFL playoff game as well as numerous notable NBA and college basketball competitions.

It will likely be something inevitable. Hopefully the struggle itself will do justice to the likely settlement.

