WELCOME TO STADIUM RCDE !!! AND WELCOME TO THE NEW YEAR !!! Barcelona’s first match of 2020 is a La Liga Catalan derby against Espanyol, who are at the bottom of the table but will certainly raise their level to face their home rivals. Barça should win to stay in the top of the league, and that should be a good one. So join us to follow and comment on all the action! LET Blog Live!

Competition / Round: 2019-20 La Liga, 19 Matches

Date / Time: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9:00 CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 03:00 ET, 12:00 PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday)

hangout: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, Spain

arbitrator: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW T WARNING, STREAM LA LIGA

How to Watch on TV |: BEIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), Premier Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport 7 (Nigeria), Not Available (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to flow: FuboTV (USA), bein SPORTS CONNECT (USA & Canada), Premier Player (UK), Facebook Live (India), Movistar + (Spain), others

Enjoy the game! Forever and forever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARCA!

