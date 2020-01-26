advertisement

A St. Georges house built in 2007 offers a luxurious, easy-care lifestyle and a strong connection to its surroundings in the heart of the eastern suburbs.

The property built by Medallion Homes on 10 Highfield Ave offers spacious living on two floors.

advertisement

MORE NEWS:

Live luxury with the lot in Beaumont

Due to the coveted location, the house on the West Lakes Shore is sold before the auction

The 61 suburbs of Adelaide that set a new property price record in 2019

The master suite is located on the lower level and has a walk-in bathrobe and a private bathroom with shower, toilet and double sinks. The remaining two bedrooms are on the upper level. Both have ceiling fans and are serviced by a family bathroom. On this level there is also a study that opens up to a balcony.

The living and entertainment rooms of the house are on the ground floor. A formal lounge is located at the front of the house, next to the entrance hall, while there is a large, light-flooded open kitchen and a dining and family area at the rear.

The Jag kitchen is equipped with an island bench with stone slabs and a breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.

This room opens to both a storage room and a laundry, and also flows to the back porch, which overlooks a landscaped back yard with a large lawn and two sheds. A 3.1 x 10.5 m garage is located on the side of the house, close to shops, schools and transportation.

advertisement