advertisement

David Wicks is the first to admit that his former Blanchetown property is a small “motto”.

There are not only two old caravans, a bar and an outdoor kitchen and a purpose-built race track, but also an outdoor living area with a collection of used sofas, which are often set on fire at the central fireplace.

advertisement

Mr. Wicks said he bought the property at Section 111 Old Coach Rd 10 years ago to escape city life and offer his children a place where they could be “just kids”.

MORE: Is this the ultimate party house in South Australia?

Take a look at Adelaide’s most expensive rent

“Old Farts” wanted for the ultimate joy of sailing

“It was a great place for the family and a lot of our friends. The kids could drive cars and play motorbikes and we had speakers on the caravans so we could play music,” he said.

“It was all about outdoor life.

“As for the sofas, it all happened to a couple of people who showed up. People would give them away, so they would just show up here.

“Although they looked very stupid, they were pretty warm. When the fire started we snuggled into one of them and when they got too old we threw them into the fire and replaced them with new ones. ”

Despite its rustic and proverbial look, the property was sold last month for $ 125,000, including couches.

Ray White’s sales representative Sharon Powardy, Berri Barmera Loxton – Waikerie, said buyer interest was strong despite the property’s unique appearance.

“It was very popular and sold for a good price,” she said.

“This type of property attracted buyers from the city and was considered by many to be the ideal bachelorette party to flee to over the weekend.

“So that’s what it sold to, a young guy from the city.”

Ms. Powardy said the demand for affordable lifestyle real estate is growing in the northern suburbs.

“Surely everything that is within a few hours of the city is in demand,” she said.

“People want something where they can go back to nature. A place to escape the city. “

advertisement