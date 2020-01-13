advertisement

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Teachers in a school district in Monroe County start the new year in a healthy way.

Anna Przybylski holds on to her good intention to become New Year. She also does it with some help from her workplace.

“It’s amazing. The fact that they offer it to the entire district and that all teachers have the ability to improve themselves,” said Anna Przybylski, East Stroudsburg Area High School South teacher.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District started a new initiative for teachers this year. It focuses on health and well-being. The district collaborated with Retro-Fitness near Stroudsburg. Teachers work on a free monthly admission ticket to the gym.

“Oh, it’s great. You know they are happy with the lessons, access to the child seats, sunbed, hydromassage beds. They provide so many unique needs. You have your kids at night, that’s not stopping you. showering the work? That doesn’t stop you. They are very happy that they have easy access, “said Brittney Goldstein, Retro-Fitness.

Although the free deal only runs until the end of the month, teachers receive a $ 10 discount on their monthly membership if they want to join the gym.

“I’m glad the neighborhood supports us. They’ve done other things in the past, but I think this is more proactive than just giving us a device. Keep your steps here,” said Przybylski.

More than 130 teachers are registered. The district hopes to continue the health tradition every year.

