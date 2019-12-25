advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz’s status for their main season finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be praised for a broken rib.

The team listed Ertz as the DNP in Wednesday’s practice report, though it was an estimate because the team did not practice at Christmas. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on Twitter Wednesday that Carson Wentz’s favorite target was “trying hard to play, but we’ll see if he gets the green light from paperwork and athletic trainers.”

The Eagles (8-7) would win the NFC East and run a wild-card game like the No. 4 seed in the conference if they beat or tie the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday.

“You know what he’s going to do,” Garafolo told Ertz on the NFL Network on Tuesday. “He’s going to tell the team, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I can play. I can play any pain I have.’ My understanding is that he’s already trying to do it. …

“The eagles are really going to take a hard look at this and say, based on all the evidence, all the images we have taken, will it put itself at further risk for more than the bone there, the vital organs there .

“I have no one to rule it out or just based on the resources I’ve talked about, but I’ve got more people saying, ‘Don’t do that on Sunday there against the giants.'”

On Sunday, Ertz got a kick to the ribs from Dallas safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter and left the game. He later returned and appeared to be working as he finished with four catches for 28 yards.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught at least 74 passes in five straight seasons and missed five total games in seven NFL seasons.

Tight end Dallas Goedert got more opportunities with Ertz’s illness and had nine receptions for 91 yards and an attack against Dallas.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) were also listed as DNP Wednesday practice rating. Agholor has missed the past three games. Johnson has lost two games, and the team hopes he can return to the playoffs, according to Garafolo.

