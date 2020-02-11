advertisement

With coronavirus anxiety still around the world, we have great faith in our healthcare systems and medical institutions to keep an eye on what appears to be a contagious and dangerous new virus. Unfortunately, things sometimes slip through the cracks, and such an incident happened recently in San Diego, California, where an American evacuee from China who was infected with the virus was allowed to leave their day.

As CNN reports, the individual was part of a group evacuated from China by chartered jets who brought them to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for evaluation. The individual was hospitalized with several others and then released after a two-week quarantine period. Unfortunately, one of those patients did indeed have the virus.

It is a dramatic mistake, but local health officials say it was the result of tests that initially showed that the patient was free of the virus.

A statement issued by UC San Diego Health offers a brief explanation:

This morning CDC officials advised San Diego Public Health that further research has shown that one of the four patients tested positive for (new corona virus). The confirmed positive patient was sent back to UC San Diego Health for observation and isolation until released by the CDC for release.

The individual is now in quarantine again thanks to the additional tests carried out by the CDC, but that leaves a few questions. Based on these initial reports, we do not know how long the person was free to live his life, with whom he may have been in contact or where he may have traveled locally before being returned to the hospital for extra quarantine and observation.

In any case, this serves as a timely reminder of how easily a deadly virus can slip through the cracks, even if the entire world is alert. Let us hope that this remains an isolated incident.

