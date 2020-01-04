advertisement

Ernesto Valverde had returned to the press conference on Friday, taking questions ahead of Saturday’s clash with Espanyol.

The Barcelona boss discussed the problems of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury, his Net replacement, Arturo Vidal and the departure of Carles Alena.

Here are the best parts:

Valverde to Dani Olmo

He is a player who has already been here. He’s a good player, from another team, and I don’t talk about things that can happen. You have to be careful about these things.

Valverde to Ter Stegen

It is true that he has had some tendon problems for some time now. He will not play against Espanyol and will probably not be ready for the Spanish Super Cup. I don’t know [if he needs surgery] the doctors haven’t discussed it. We haven’t reached that extreme yet.

Valverde on the Net

He has a great attitude in terms of training every day and getting fit when needed. He played at a very high level against Inter Milan. We have no doubts about him, we see him training every day. We believe in it.

Valverde in Alena

Alena is gone. I didn’t think it would be so fast but he had the opportunity to go. As in August we managed to keep him but he had a clause in his contract. Now we have one less player in that position, so we’ll see what happens. In theory I’m not thinking about leaving any other player. We have the likes of Riqui Puig in team B. We are counting on the first team and the B players.

Valverde in Vidal

With contractual issues there are always changes in the way you view contracts. This must be resolved internally. This is not the first time this has happened and it will not be the last. He is training normally and has the same enthusiasm as always. I don’t see any problems.

Valverde to Arthur

The fact that he is out is an obstacle for us, I will not deny that. We’ll see if we can restore it to the recovery time we got for it. I wish things were as they were last year. If we have to wait a little longer we will wait but we need it 100%.

Valverde in Espanyol

In a derby, the ranking doesn’t matter. For us, it is a very important match and we need to know how to play it. They are in a difficult situation. It’s a derby and the distances in these games don’t exist; plays a lot with your heart. We also want to win because of this emotional component as well.

