Ernesto Valverde faced the press on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s Spanish Super Cup clash against Atletico Madrid in Jeddah.

The Barcelona boss faced questions from Lionel Messi, Arturo Vidal and Diego Simeone ahead of the start of the rebuilt tournament.

Valverde in the Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia

We have to keep in mind that football is now an industry. You are always looking for the source of income and that is why we are here. There are different conditions here, there were different conditions in Morocco last year, obviously we would prefer to play at home but here we are.

Valverde in Messi

Of course Messi is a very important player for us and when he is not playing we miss him. He’s the type of player that when the opponents aren’t on the field they know and it’s difficult for us. But we’ve looked good games without it. He is definitely the best player in the world and you notice when he does not play.

Valverde in Vidal

I talk to him like I talk to every other player. He is a player who is with us and is doing a good job with our team. We’ll see what happens, but he’s part of my plans.

Valverde in the Super Cup

We bought a lot of players because we might need them. We will see what happens tomorrow. We have to train at every opportunity. Of course we are playing against Atletico and there are no easy games against them and their quality teams. We have to be alert, because anything can happen in the game.

Valverde in the new Super Cup format

It is a completely different format from what we are used to. It’s an end game. The winning team will move on to the finals. So we’re treating it like a league game. We will of course be looking to win and we know how Atletico plays. We saw in the last game of the league that it was really tight but we were able to win.

