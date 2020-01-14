advertisement

Ernesto Valverde has written a letter to Barcelona fans after being sacked as club manager on Monday.

The 55-year-old has been sacked after two and a half years at the club that brought in two La Liga and Copa del Rey titles.

However his time at the club will also be remembered for some traumatic Champions League exit, and he admits he has experienced high levels and strong lows at the Camp Nou.

“My time as coach of FC Barcelona is over. It’s been two and a half years intense from the start. At that time I have enjoyed some joyful moments celebrating victories and trophies but others that have been difficult and difficult However, most of all I would like to highlight my experience with the fans and the affection shown to me during my time as a coach.

“I would like to thank President Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to coach the first team and their confidence throughout this time. I would like to thank all the people I have worked with at the Club for their support and how they treated me over the course of two and a half seasons, especially those working in and around the first team and with whom I shared so many moments at Ciutat Esportiva and on trips away. Of course, I would like to thank the players for all their efforts that have allowed us to claim four trophies together. From this day, I wish them all the luck in the world and also the new coach Quique Setién. “

Source | FC Barcelona

Valverde returned to Barcelona on Tuesday to say goodbye to players who have a dual training session.

New boss Quique Setien will oversee both sessions and fit into a contract signing and press conference amid a busy first day for the 61-year-old.

